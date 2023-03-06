Suicide rates much higher among disabled people, new estimates show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Suicide rates much higher among disabled people, new estimates show

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 1:01 pm
The Office for National Statistics has said its estimates show disabled people had higher rates of dying by suicide than non-disabled people (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Office for National Statistics has said its estimates show disabled people had higher rates of dying by suicide than non-disabled people (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The death rate by suicide is much higher among disabled people than those who do not have disabilities, the latest data suggests.

The highest rates of suicide were in disabled men aged between 40 and 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS said it is the first time rates of suicide can be estimated across groups such as the disabled, after it linked information on ethnicity, partnership status, disability status, socioeconomic status, religion, region, and armed forces status from the 2011 census with death registration data.

It said: “This analysis will have important implications for understanding the groups who are most at risk of suicide in England and Wales and the results will support suicide prevention strategies in these groups.”

The ONS said disabled people had much higher rates of suicide, with a rate of 48.36 per 100,000 people for men and 18.94 per 100,000 people for women.

This compares with a rate of 15.88 per 100,00 people in non-disabled men and 4.47 per 100,000 people in non-disabled women.

The census question asked whether someone’s day-to-day activities were limited because of a health problem or disability which had lasted or was expected to last at least 12 months, and included issues related to old age.

The ONS said that when other factors were taken into account, the risk of suicide for disabled people remained higher “indicating that other characteristics such as socioeconomic status are not driving this difference, and disability status itself is independently associated with the risk of dying by suicide”.

Overall, the highest rates of suicide were seen in men across all ages, with the highest in those aged 40 to 50 years.

In this age bracket, the highest rates of suicide were in disabled people, those who had never worked or were in long-term unemployment, or had never been married or been in a civil partnership.

For women, the rates of suicide were highest in 45 to 50-year-olds but remained lower than men across all age groups, the ONS said.

People who described themselves as in a partnership – either married or in a registered same-sex civil partnership – had the lowest rates of suicide with  12.85 per 100,000 people for men and 4.17 per 100,000 people for women,

The ONS said that when socioeconomic status was considered, the highest rates of suicide were seen in people who had never worked or were long-term unemployed, at a rate of 37.14 per 100,000 people for men and 12.01 per 100,000 people for women.

Rates of suicide were not found to vary much between regions for men or women, the ONS added.

When it came to ethnicity, estimated rates of suicide were highest in white people (21.03 per 100,000 people for men and 6.79 per 100,000 people for women), and mixed or multiple ethnic groups (23.56 per 100,000 people in men and 9.57 per 100,000 in women).

Estimated rates of suicide were lowest for the Arab group with a rate of 3.75 per 100,000 people for men and 2.54 per 100,000 people for women.

People who reported belonging to any religious group generally had lower rates of suicide, compared with people who reported having no religion, the ONS said.

The lowest rates of suicide were among Muslims, with 5.14 per 100,000 people for men and 2.15 per 100,000 people for women.

The ONS said the rate was highest in the Buddhist group, at 26.58 per 100,000 people for men and 8.88 per 100,000 people for women.

The rate of suicide was estimated to be lower for serving members of the armed forces compared with people who were not members.

The ONS said it does not yet have sufficient data to replicate its analysis using suicides since the date of Census 2021, but it will carry out further work using the latest census data to update its results.

For anyone who needs help, Samaritans can be contacted for free on 116 123, emailed at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

