Bruce Willis dementia announcement increases visits to Alzheimer’s website

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Bruce Willis dementia announcement increases visits to Alzheimer’s website

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 12:03 am
Bruce Willis was confirmed to have been living with frontotemporal dementia, by his daughter (Yui Mok/PA)
Bruce Willis was confirmed to have been living with frontotemporal dementia, by his daughter (Yui Mok/PA)

The family of US actor Bruce Willis revealing that he had been diagnosed with dementia has meant thousands more visitors to the Alzheimer’s Society website, the charity said.

The 67-year-old – known for his action roles including playing New York City detective John McClane in Die Hard – was confirmed to have been living with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) by his daughter, Empire actress Rumer Willis, on February 16.

Between February 14/15 and February 16/17, Kate Lee, chief executive of the Alzheimer’s Society, said Alzheimers.org.uk saw 12,000% more visitors.

European premiere of Empire of Light – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Colin Firth features in an emotional TV and radio advertisement about Alzheimer’s Society’s new campaign (Yui Mok/PA)

She said: “Our vow to people affected by dementia is that we will be there, we will provide hope, and we will help you climb those mountains.

“But we simply can’t reach everyone and that’s why we’re calling on the public to donate. This is not a problem that is going away – the number of people living with dementia is only going up.”

Ms Lee was speaking as the charity, which provides support to carers and Alzheimer’s patients, launched a campaign to highlight the changing nature of intimate relationships following a dementia diagnosis, which has received backing from celebrities.

The campaign features an emotional TV and radio advert, narrated by British actor Colin Firth, who won a best actor Oscar in 2010 for historical drama The King’s Speech.

Meanwhile, photographer Mary McCartney, who is Sir Paul McCartney’s daughter, has taken photographs of couples affected by dementia that will appear on billboards from Monday.

If These Walls Could Sing UK premiere – London
Mary McCartney has taken photographs of couples affected by dementia that will appear on billboards from Monday (Ian West/PA)

McCartney, 53, said: “I’ve always been drawn to people and their relationships, focusing my photography on discovering those rare moments of unguarded, emotionally charged intimacy.

“That’s why I wanted to be part of this campaign for Alzheimer’s Society, to visually highlight these relationships and the cherished moments within – moments which become challenged due to dementia.”

Among her pictures is one of Caroline Preston, of Derby, and husband Mark, who was 42 when diagnosed with the same condition as Willis.

Broadcaster Richard Madeley, an Alzheimer’s Society supporter, is also backing the campaign.

The 66-year-old said: “My mum had dementia so I know how tough it can be. She died before the illness fully progressed, but my sister and I had direct, personal experience of the growing challenges it presents.

“There’s a huge sense of hope that’s unmistakably transmitted by the couples involved in this extraordinarily moving campaign – and that’s directly thanks to Alzheimer’s Society. Because of their support, people don’t have to face dementia alone.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter added: “Judy (Finnigan) and I made our own vows all those years ago – to stick with each other in sickness and in health, not knowing what the future held, and not knowing what was or wasn’t certain, except for our unconditional commitment to the other.

“In a similar way, Alzheimer’s Society makes an unconditional vow to support anyone affected by dementia.”

Willis – who starred in hit films including Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, Moonrise Kingdom, 12 Monkeys and Looper – previously said that he would be “stepping away” from his successful career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting his cognitive abilities.

His family – including his wife, model Emma Heming, former wife and Ghost actress Demi Moore and his five daughters – explained in a statement on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website last month that FTD is a “cruel disease” and “can strike anyone”.

The condition is an “uncommon” form of the disease that causes the sufferer problems with behaviour and language, and mostly affects those between the ages of 45 and 65, according to the NHS.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Iona Fyfe is performing at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on March 4.
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
4
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
5
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
6
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
8
Dr Brenda Page and Dr Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson were divorced in 1977. Image: Newsline Media.
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
9
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
10
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Alan Geddes Murder
Sister of murdered Aberdeen dad vows to sue after new report criticises release of…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Ellon could soon be getting a McDonald's Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Revolución de Cuba. Image: Ben hendry/ DCT Media.
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.
Petition started to save 'vital community resource' Cornhill Library from closure
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented