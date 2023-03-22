Key appointment for new mothers treated as ‘tick box exercise’, group warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Key appointment for new mothers treated as ‘tick box exercise’, group warns

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 12:03 am
Healthwatch England has warned six-week postnatal checks are ‘failing’ new mothers (Dominic LipinskiPA)
Healthwatch England has warned six-week postnatal checks are ‘failing’ new mothers (Dominic LipinskiPA)

A “key” check-up for new mothers is often being treated as a tick box exercise, a patient champion group has warned.

Healthwatch England said the six-week postnatal checks are “failing” new mothers.

It warned many of the assessments are not taking place at all and when they do take place, the majority of women are not satisfied about the level of mental health support.

The check, which is supposed to happen six to eight weeks after a woman has given birth, will see a GP make sure the woman feels well and is recovering properly.

A new poll, shared exclusively with the PA news agency, found 16% of new mothers said they did not received the six to eight-week check.

Of those who said they had been offered the postanal check, only 22% said were satisfied with the time their GP spent talking to them about their mental health.

Some 15% of the 2,700 new mothers surveyed said they had had their six-week check over the phone.

The patient safety organisation said this could mean that many new parents may find it harder to verbalise their mental health struggles and discuss physical issues.

Some two-thirds of the women (around 1,800) said they had struggled with their mental health during and after pregnancy, according to the poll, which took place between October and December last year.

Among these, 41% said they received no support to help with their mental health during and post-pregnancy.

Healthwatch England warned that delays in accessing mental health support can have a significant impact on new parents, with some telling the organisation they struggled to leave the house, bond with their child or maintain relationships.

One single mother from Hampshire said she had never heard of the six-week check.

Amanda Richardson suffered from anxiety and developed sleep and eating problems, but was never invited to the check-up (Handout/PA)

Amanda Richardson gave birth to a baby girl in July 2020.

She suffered from anxiety and developed sleep and eating problems but was never invited to the check-up.

An asthma consultant at her local hospital later recognised symptoms of possible postnatal depression and helped secure mental health support for her.

She started therapy 18 months after her daughter was born.

“When I was pregnant, I received all the instructions I needed but once the baby was born, I felt on my own,” she said.

“When you are a single parent, you don’t have your own support network and don’t get adequate support, it can be very hard. I felt like I was underwater and couldn’t escape.

“If I had had more support at the right time, my mental health would be better.”

She added: “The therapy has helped me and I am slowly coming out of the low feeling. My eating has picked up and my sleep is slowly getting better.”

Healthwatch has made a series of recommendations to NHS England and local health bodies to help drive improvements in the six-week check.

Louise Ansari, national director at Healthwatch England, said: “With mental ill health affecting up to a third of new and expectant mums, six-week postnatal checks are key to assessing their wellbeing after the birth.

“If left untreated, poor mental health can have a devasting impact on new parents and their families.

“Unfortunately, our findings show that although most new mothers and birthing parents are likely to be invited to a postnatal consultation, these are frequently carried out as a tick-box exercise where mental health is not treated as a priority or not assessed at all.”

Annie Belasco, head of the parent mental health support charity Pandas Foundation, said: “The findings of Healthwatch England’s new research, alongside our own work, tell us that people are still struggling to access the right support at the right time.

“The NHS is not making the most of opportunities to support women with the quality, timely mental health interventions which we know can save lives.

“That’s why we need to ensure the experiences of those women who were let down by the system contribute to eliminating barriers and improving support for others.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “Record numbers of women are benefiting from specialist perinatal mental health support with 49,000 new mums treated over the last year – up almost a third compared to two years ago – with every local health system now having access to a specialist community perinatal mental health team.

“The NHS is working with GPs and patient groups to ensure that all new mums receive a postnatal check covering mental and physical health six weeks after giving birth, as is set out in the GP contract with further guidance to be published shortly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
2
Fraserburgh coastguard
Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water
3
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
4
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
5
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
6
Union Square has been the repeated scenes of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
7
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
8
Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on
9
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
10
An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

More from Press and Journal

The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
Safety watchdog finds hole in deck of North Sea missing worker rig
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra fly from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the Shetland teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
A section of Gallowgate has been closed as a safety precaution. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.
Nescol city campus and Aberdeen roads closed due to weather damage
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison in action at the Women's World Curling Championships in Sweden. Supplied by WCF/Jeffrey Au.
Team Morrison bounce back with victory against USA at Women's World Championships
John Hewitt scores Aberdeen's most famous goal - which won the European Cup Winners' Cup against Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983. Image: PA
Aberdeen icon John Hewitt - who scored goal to seal 1983 European Cup Winners'…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative's attacker with baseball bat after 'rage took over'
This forever family home is in walk-in condition. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Supremely stylish home on the market in Cove for £235,000
Elena Ionascu owns Da Vinci restaurant in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Noemi Carifi: My inspirational colleagues became family when I moved to Aberdeen
A recent 'Save Woodside Library' public demonstration (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
Kirstin Innes: Councillors closing libraries are oblivious to what struggling communities need
Pulled spiced beef brisket can enliven any meal-time. Image: Shutterstock
Midweek meal: Try this pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables to give your…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented