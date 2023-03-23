Polio vaccine catch-up campaign for primary school children in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Polio vaccine catch-up campaign for primary school children in London

By Press Association
March 23, 2023, 6:52 am
A generic stock photo of school girls walking to school (Ian West/PA)
A generic stock photo of school girls walking to school (Ian West/PA)

Children aged one to 11 in London will be offered polio vaccines as part of a catch-up campaign.

Health officials warned last year that there had been “some transmission” of the virus in the capital after detecting poliovirus in sewage samples.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday there has been fewer poliovirus detections in London which suggests reduced community transmission but added that vaccine rates in some London boroughs is still too low.

Polio, which was officially eradicated in the UK in 2003, can cause paralysis in rare cases and can be life-threatening.

The World Health Organisation requires evidence of 12 months of zero detections before the UK is no longer considered to be a polio “infected” country.

The UKHSA said 87.6% of children in London are receiving all their polio vaccinations by the time they turn one, compared to 92.1% in England as a whole.

Uptake for the pre-school booster for children aged five is even lower at 69.9% in London compared to 83.4% in England.

The NHS in London will therefore deliver a catch-up campaign, offering polio jabs and other routine childhood vaccines such as measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) to unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children aged one to 11 during the summer term.

Children will receive vaccines through a combination of primary school and community clinics, with a particular focus on supporting communities with the lowest levels of vaccine uptake, the UKHSA said.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA said: “While there are early signs of reduced spread of the poliovirus in London, we need to continue to improve uptake of childhood vaccines in all communities.

“Until we reach every last child, we cannot be sure that we will not see a case of paralysis.

“Even a single case of paralysis from polio would be a tragedy as it is completely preventable.

“Only by improving vaccination coverage across all communities can we ensure resilience against future disease threats.”

The UKHSA said a total of 135 poliovirus type 2 isolates have been identified in 30 sewage samples collected in London between February 8 and November 8 last year.

While the sewage surveillance was expanded to cover the whole of London, to date the virus has mainly been detected in samples from North and East London.

In September, sewage surveillance was rolled out to 18 areas outside the capital on a precautionary basis to determine whether the virus had spread further.

To date, the poliovirus found in London has not been detected at any of these sites.

The UKHSA said no paralytic polio cases have been reported in patients in England, but added that there is still a risk that the VDPV2 could cause paralysis in an unvaccinated individual.

