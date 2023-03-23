More than a million Covid patients treated in England, says NHS chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than a million Covid patients treated in England, says NHS chief

By Press Association
More than one million people have been treated for Covid in England (Victoria Jones/PA)
More than one million people have been treated for Covid in England (Victoria Jones/PA)

NHS England has now treated more than one million Covid patients since the pandemic began, a health service chief revealed as he warned the virus still poses a risk.

Chief strategy officer Chris Hopson gave the figure on the third anniversary of the Covid lockdown, when the public were ordered to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus in 2020.

An expert has also suggested that were the UK to experience another pandemic, it would be possible for lockdowns to be less stringent.

Mr Hopson said: “New figures today show our hardworking staff have now treated more than one million patients with Covid in hospitals across England throughout the pandemic.”

“While we are in a very different situation today than we were three years ago, thanks largely to the speed and success of the NHS Covid vaccination programme, we know the virus still poses risks,” he continued.

The NHS is still under significant pressure, with an adult general and acute bed occupancy rate of 93%.

It is thought that about one in twenty people in the UK are currently infected with Covid, and there have now been more than 200,000 deaths with coronavirus recorded on the related death certificate.

Mr Hopson also told Sky News that “lots of the country has gone back to normal, but we in the NHS haven’t gone back to normal, we are still dealing with the consequences of the pandemic”.

Covid-19 vaccination programme
The effectiveness of the vaccine means Covid is no longer as deadly as it was (Peter Byrne/PA)

“If you’ve got Covid, we can’t operate on you because of infection risk,” he added.

“We also have our staff coming down with Covid.

“Thanks to the vaccine, Covid isn’t as deadly as it once was, but the operational consequences are still enormous.”

David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s special envoy, said if the country was to face another pandemic, “next time around it should be possible to lock down less”.

He told Times Radio: “What is important is to identify people with the disease and isolate them. Lockdowns are a last resort, what you need are systems in place to find people when they are ill.

“I want to stress that we should also try to make sure that people are the heroes of the response rather than needing to be controlled. In a pandemic, people are the solution and the virus is the problem – people need to feel that the government is on their side.”

When asked about the origins of Covid-19, he said that investigations were still ongoing.

“I wish we knew where Covid came from — you very rarely know the actual cause of a pandemic, you just have to do everything you can to act.”

Silences were planned to mark a National Day of Reflection, including a 10-foot long Wall of Reflection, where people can write and share memories of loved ones who have died, which has been set up on London’s South Bank by end of life charity Marie Curie.

It will be open until 7pm on Thursday.

