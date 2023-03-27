Mother who gave birth to world’s most premature triplets hailed as ‘wonder mum’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Mother who gave birth to world’s most premature triplets hailed as ‘wonder mum’

By Press Association
Rubi-Rose, Payton Jane and Porscha-Mae Hopkins, who were born to Michaela White and Jason Hopkins (Guinness World Records)
Rubi-Rose, Payton Jane and Porscha-Mae Hopkins, who were born to Michaela White and Jason Hopkins (Guinness World Records)

A mother has described her birth to the world’s most premature triplets as “traumatic”, but has been hailed by her partner as a “wonder mum”.

Michaela White, 32, from Bristol, gave birth to Rubi-Rose, Payton Jane and Porscha-Mae Hopkins on February 14 2021. They were born at 22 weeks and five days, with a total weight of 1,284g or 2lbs and 13oz.

Rubi-Rose was born first at 10.21am at just 467g (1lb), while Payton Jane and Porscha-Mae were both born nearly two hours later at 12.01pm and 12.02pm, respectively, by caesarean section weighing only 402g (0.89lb) and 415g (0.91lbs).

The triplets have earned two Guinness World Records for being the most premature triplets and lightest triplet weight, though the two years since their birth have been “stressful” for Ms White and her partner, Jason Hopkins, 36, also from Bristol.

Rubi-Rose (far right), Payton Jane (middle) and Porscha-Mae (far left) spent 216 days in a neonatal intensive care unit (Guinness World Records)

“It was very, very stressful in the first year that [the triplets] were here,” Ms White said in a video by Guinness World Records.

Meanwhile, Mr Hopkins said the journey has been “mental”.

“The whole journey between finding out that there were triplets and then triplets actually being here was, I think, the quickest pregnancy I’ve ever known. It was mad,” he explained.

Ms White has said “the day of the birth was quite traumatic” after being moved from St Michael’s Hospital in Bristol to Southmead where she went into labour.

“I didn’t see any of [the triplets] when they were born,” said Ms White.

All three babies were rushed into incubators and swaddled in polythene wrapping to act as their mother’s womb and regulate their body temperature.

The first 72 hours of the babies’ lives are most critical and each were required to breathe independently for 10 seconds before doctors could intervene with oxygen.

Each child was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and remained there for 216 days, which is something Mr Hopkins found very hard to experience.

“The NICU journey on its own, any parent who has been through it, whether it’s been two days or, as we were 216 days, it’s one of the hardest journeys you’ll go through,” he said.

The triplets were wrapped in polythene to regulate their temperature immediately after they were born (Guinness World Records)

The triplets were born with cerebral palsy though each have differing levels with Rubi-Rose having a mild form of the disorder, while Payton Jane and Porscha-Mae have mobility issues and are tube-fed.

Ms White has spoken of the challenges that comes with caring for disabled children calling the process “very, very hard”.

“It can be quite challenging at times with all the appointments, the people coming in your house and doing physio with the girls on a day-to-day basis,” she said.

“It can be really challenging for anyone with disabled children, but me and my partner, Jay, just crack on and do what we need to for them.”

The couple have since used social media to document their journey as parents with premature triplets living with cerebral palsy, postnatal depression in dads and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Their journey has earned them a legion of more than 10,000 followers on TikTok as @hopkinstribe.

Triplets Rubi-Rose, Payton Jane and Porscha-Mae dressed in Pudsey bear onesies (Guinness World Records)

Speaking of his post-natal depression, Mr Hopkins said: “I wanted to be there for a lot of dads, because there’s not a lot of help for dads, especially in the NICU side of it.

“Post-natal depression isn’t really recognised in dads. The whole experience for a dad can be very alienating.”

The 36-year-old expressed his awe and gratitude for his partner’s strength and support over the last two years.

“If it wasn’t for Kay [Michaela] and how amazingly strong she is. She was my support,” said Mr Hopkins.

“It sounds stupid because I should be her support, but she was 110% my support.

“Michaela is wonder mum and she is absolutely amazing – I love her to bits.

“Words can’t say how proud I am of that woman, she is amazing.”

Rubi-Rose, Payton Jane and Porscha-Mae Hopkins pictured with parents Jason Hopkins and Michaela White with the Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)

When Ms White found out she was pregnant at 19 weeks, she and Mr Hopkins were living in temporary accommodation, faced eviction and lost their job due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is these factors that the 32-year-old believed may have contributed to her early pregnancy.

“I think with the pressure and stress of eviction and things could have brought my waters on,” she explained.

“No one knows why I went into labour that early.

“It was a tough year for us losing our home and going into temporary accommodation.”

Despite the challenges both parents have faced over the last two years, the triplets celebrated their second birthday with their mother, father and two older siblings Jamie-Leigh, aged eight, and Issac, aged six.

