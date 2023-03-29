NHS Highland warned over data breach involving likely HIV service users

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Highland has been reprimanded after a data breach which showed the personal email addresses of people likely accessing HIV services to others.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) issued the reprimand for the “serious breach of trust”.

NHS Highland sent an email to 37 people likely to be accessing HIV services but erroneously used CC (carbon copy) instead of BCC (blind carbon copy), meaning all recipients of the email could see the personal email addresses of others receiving it.

The health board has now apologised unreservedly for the data breach, and stressed it had already made changed to avoid a repeat in the future.

What was the data breach?

One person confirmed they recognised four other individuals, one of whom was a previous sexual partner.

The ICO has called for improvements to be made to data protection safeguards amongst HIV service providers, saying there is “simply no excuse” and that “the stakes are just too high” given the impact on people’s lives.

Instead of issuing a £35,000 fine to NHS Highland, the ICO has applied a public sector approach in response to the breach in issuing the reprimand.

The data breach comes just months after NHS Highland apologised after confidential patient files were discovered on the street in November last year.

Stephen Bonner, ICO deputy commissioner for regulatory supervision, said: “What we saw here with NHS Highland was a serious breach of trust, and those accessing vital services failed.

“The stakes are just too high. Research shows that people living with HIV have experienced stigma or discrimination due to their status, which means organisations dealing with this type of information should take the utmost care with their personal data.

“HIV service providers must set the highest standard for themselves and their service users.

“Every HIV service provider in the country should look at this case and see it as a crucial learning experience. We are calling on organisations to raise their data protection standards and put the appropriate measures in place to keep people safe.”

The ICO’s recommendations have been included in NHS Highland’s information governance action plan, and an update will provided to the ICO in June.

According to the ICO data, failure to use BCC correctly is consistently within the top 10 non-cyber breaches, with nearly 1,000 reported since 2019.

NHS Highland apology

Under current date protection laws, organisations have to have appropriate technical and organisational systems in place to ensure personal data is kept safe and not inappropriately disclosed to others.

A NHS Highland spokesman said: “NHS Highland is sorry that this breach of confidentiality has happened. We acknowledge and accept the findings of the Information Commissioner and are doing all we can to prevent a repetition of this incident.

“Since this incident, NHS Highland has changed email domain as part of a national roll out.

“We continue to work closely with domain providers to examine options to prevent similar events happening in the future and to ensure we are adhering to the recommendations of the Information Commissioner.

“We would take this opportunity to again apologise – unreservedly – to everyone who was affected by this incident.”