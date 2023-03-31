GP who ran transgender clinic wins appeal after misconduct finding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GP who ran transgender clinic wins appeal after misconduct finding

By Press Association
Dr Helen Webberley at the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, during her appeal hearing (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Dr Helen Webberley at the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, during her appeal hearing (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A GP who ran an online clinic for transgender patients has won a High Court appeal after a tribunal made a misconduct finding and imposed a two-month suspension.

Helen Webberley, founder of a website called GenderGP, was found to have committed serious misconduct by a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel in June 2022.

A High Court judge on Friday allowed an appeal by Dr Webberley after concluding that the panel’s “determination on the issue of misconduct” was “wrong”.

Mr Justice Jay had considered arguments at a recent High Court hearing in London.

Dr Webberley, from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, had staged an appeal at a recent High Court hearing in London and argued that the tribunal had made errors.

The General Medical Council said Dr Webberley’s appeal should be dismissed.

Helen Webberley appeal
The Royal Courts of Justice in central London, where the appeal hearing was staged (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Justice Jay, who has outlined his conclusions in a written ruling published online, said the panel had been dealing with a “case of the utmost complexity and sensitivity”.

He said the panel’s “analysis of the issue of serious misconduct” was “wrong”.

“The (panel’s) thinking was confused, clearly wrong in places, and it omitted reference to important evidence,” said Mr Justice Jay.

“Having conducted my own analysis of the relevant material, I am entirely unable to conclude that this appeal should be dismissed because the appellant was guilty of serious misconduct.”

He added: “This appeal must be allowed on the ground that the (panel’s) determination on the issue of misconduct was wrong.”

A barrister representing the General Medical Council had outlined the background to the case at the hearing – and said Dr Webberley was a GP who provided services to transgender patients and ran a website called GenderGP.

Peter Mant had told the judge, in a written case outline, that allegations against Dr Webberley concerned her treatment of “three transgender children or adolescents and various other matters”.

Mr Mant said the sanction imposed related to “one head of charge, concerning one patient”.

That patient was not named at the hearing but identified as “Patient C”.

Mr Mant said “Patient C” was a teenager “assigned female at birth” who identified as male.

“The misconduct for which the sanction was imposed concerned failure to provide good clinical care to a transgender child (“Patient C”) in not discussing the risks before commencing treatment with puberty blockers,” Mr Mant told the judge.

“The tribunal found that suspension was necessary to protect the public as the appellant did not have insight into her failings.”

Mr Justice Jay said he had “concerns” about “certain aspects” of Dr Webberley’s “practice” in relation to Patient C – including a “failure to have a face-to-face consultation on the issue of fertility”.

But he added: “… it is far from clear to me that what did take place should be strongly criticised.”

The judge went on: “The sole focus of this appeal has been the quality of the appellant’s clinical practice in relation to one patient, Patient C.

“This appeal does not raise any wider issues about the wisdom or otherwise of administering puberty blockers to the younger age group who wish to undergo interventions for gender reassignment with full parental agreement.”

He said Dr Webberley’s case “ends here” and would not be remitted to a tribunal panel for redetermination.

