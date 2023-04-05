Flooding could become ‘major public health issue’, professionals warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flooding could become ‘major public health issue’, professionals warn

By Press Association
Floodwaters outside a 999 call centre in Yorkshire, November 2019 (Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust/PA)
Floodwaters outside a 999 call centre in Yorkshire, November 2019 (Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust/PA)

Flooding could become a “major public health issue”, professionals who are worried that climate change will bring more waterborne damage to NHS infrastructure have warned.

Between April 2021 and March 2022, there were 176 flooding incidents at NHS sites across the UK, according to research from the not-for-profit Round Our Way.

General acute hospitals – which provide inpatient medical care, surgery and services for acute medical conditions or injuries – bore the brunt of the damage.

The worst affected regions were the east of England and London, with 63 and 52 instances of flooding respectively.

In 2021, London was hit by two extreme rain storms. In July 2021, a month’s worth of rain fell on the capital in just three hours, flooding 31 Tube stations and 2,000 properties.

The worst affected NHS sites in the Round Our Way analysis were Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust with 30 incidents; Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust, Essex, with 27 incidents; and Barnet, Enfield and Haringey NHS Trust, London, with 14 incidents.

Alexis Percival, a manager at the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “Flooding has undoubtedly caused damage to healthcare infrastructure and it’s highly disruptive to staff and patients.

“Our area isn’t even in the top 10 listed in the report but we’ve seen flooding make roads impassable, leading to ambulances being unable to get to patients on time, NHS keyworkers struggling to get to work and patients missing appointments.

Sheffield floods November 2019
An ambulance caught in floodwater in Sheffield in November 2019 (Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust/PA)

“This is before we get to the longer-term issues, such as the mental health impact on people and the threat of increased waterborne diseases.

“Just three weeks ago floodwaters came worryingly close to Fairfields, the main Yorkshire 999 call centre. I am really concerned if we don’t tackle climate change, today’s near-misses could become tomorrow’s major disruptions to our NHS.”

Research from the University of Bristol has found that if climate change drives the average global temperature up to 3.3C above pre-industrial levels, damage from flooding in the UK could increase by more than a fifth.

The Met Office has said that key infrastructure like hospitals will be significantly more exposed to flooding in future because of climate change.

It has also recently published research predicting that extreme downpours will become four times more likely by the 2080s if greenhouse gas emissions remain high.

Winters are also expected to become wetter which coincides with periods when the NHS is under increased strain.

Dozens of NHS Trusts and ambulance services declared critical incidents last winter as they struggled to cope with the number of patients.

Professor Maggie Rae, president of the Royal Society of Medicine’s Epidemiology & Public Health Section, said: “Flooding has the potential to be a major public health issue.

“As well as the direct risks to life and health, this report is a timely reminder that flooding can knock out the infrastructure we rely on to access and deliver healthcare, such as hospitals, roads and communications.

Floodwaters just outside the Yorkshire 999 call centre at Fairfield, Doncaster
The Met Office as said hospital infrastructure, such as the 999 call centre in Sheffield, will be significantly more exposed in future because of climate change (Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust/PA)

“We also must not forget the major effect flooding can have on people’s mental health.

“It is acknowledged that the NHS is already overstretched dealing with the burden of disease in our country.

“We need to ensure that flooding does not result in major incidents that will inevitably impact on people’s health and the health services.”

Round Our Way’s founder and director Roger Harding added: “Our report shows that flooding is already hitting the NHS hard.

“The Government needs to make sure this essential service is better prepared and tackle the climate change that is making extreme downpours more and more likely.

“If they fail to act, this stream of floods could become a deluge – and it will be those of us who rely on the NHS the most who will be hardest hit.”

