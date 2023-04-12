Busy A&E workers may not spot abused babies – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Busy A&E workers may not spot abused babies – report

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Concerns have been raised about how babies with “non-accidental injuries” could be missed in busy emergency departments.

High workload, time pressure and competing demands have all been listed as “barriers to the diagnosis of non-accidental injury” in a new report by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB).

The new document highlights three harrowing reports of children who had been harmed and initially sent away without safeguarding alarms being sounded.

This includes a four-week-old baby who was found to have multiple fractures and a 12-week-old who suffered a broken leg whose mother told doctors he had “caught it in the bars of his cot while rolling”, even though “an infant of this age would not have been able to roll in their cot”.

It also details the case of a six-week-old baby girl who was taken to A&E with “several marks, including a 2cm bruise on her head, a graze on her chin, and swelling and redness to her nostril”, her father explained the injuries by saying her 18-month-old brother threw a toy at her.

HSIB investigators also looked at 10 serious incident reports from hospitals where non-accidental injuries had been missed in emergency departments.

These highlighted some themes including: a “lack of professional curiosity” among clinicians; safeguarding or paediatric teams not being informed of the child’s A&E visit and hospital staff not being kept in the loop about the fact that the families involved had previously needed intervention from social services.

The HSIB reports states that work pressures contribute to the “challenge of diagnosing non-accidental injury”.

The authors wrote: “The high workload, time pressure, sensitivity and potential difficulty of raising the issue, along with the competing demands and dynamic nature of the working environment, created barriers to the diagnosis of non-accidental injury.”

Some doctors told HSIB they had discharged children even though they had “low-level concerns” about non-accidental injury and they “would have made more inquiries if there had been fewer time pressures and demands”.

Matt Mansbridge, HSIB national investigator, said: “The three case studies included in our report are a hard read – a stark reminder of the importance of recognising and diagnosing non-accidental injuries quickly in the emergency department.

“We have recognised in our report that for staff these situations are fraught with complexity and exacerbated by the extreme pressure currently felt in ED’s across the country.

“The clinical staff we spoke to however were open and reflective – they acknowledged that the clinician’s experience and professional curiosity in these cases is important but that there are gaps in the way they are currently supported.

“They want to see improvement and feel empowered to ask those more difficult questions when they are faced with the possibility that a child’s injury is not accidental.

“The evidence from our investigation echoes what staff and national leads told us – that emergency department staff should have access to all the relevant information about the child, their history and their level of risk and that safeguarding support needs to be consistent and timely – gaps in information and long waits for advice will only create further barriers to care.”

HSIB called for the Royal College of Emergency Medicine to develop new guidance to help emergency care doctors’ diagnosis and manage such cases.

It also suggested that it may be beneficial if there was an electronic system available for doctors to view any safeguarding information to assist in decision making.

Commenting on the report, NHS Providers’ director of policy and strategy, Miriam Deakin, said: “The HSIB’s findings are deeply troubling. We echo its calls for more specialist guidance and support for NHS staff who suspect that a child’s injuries are no accident.

“Emergency departments are under extreme pressure from ever-growing demand. As the HSIB highlights, an environment of heavy workloads, time pressure and demands on staff all have an impact and raise the risk that the signs of abuse could be missed.

“This is yet another symptom of severe workforce shortages right across the NHS and social care. We need an action plan from the government as soon as possible to recruit many thousands more much-needed NHS staff.

“It’s vital too that the NHS and other bodies, especially social care and the police, are joined up and can share information appropriately to protect children and young people from abuse.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “It’s vital staff have the training and support they need to recognise and handle these incredibly difficult cases, and share information effectively in the best interests of the child.

“All safeguarding training received by emergency care staff aligns with standards set by the Royal Colleges.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Farmer who assaulted partner after drunken day at Keith Show spared punishment
3
Raymond Esslemont. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘All but bed-bound’ tax dodger too ill for jail – so gets 300 hours…
4
Hall Russell 1963 Lunchtime Rush (C)AJL Neg.No. Box 216 - Scanned from print. Used EE February 1994. Workers lunchtime rush at the Hall Russell shipyard, Footdee, Aberdeen, in 1963.
Forgotten Fittie: Photos show long-gone buildings and businesses of fishing village
5
Maggie Chapman MSP, left and Chapelton resident Alastair Struthers, right, are asking for rules on where solar panels can be placed in the new town to be relaxed. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Solar panels restricted in Chapelton because of how they look
6
Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms – as he…
7
Lisa Mitchell gave birth to Oliver Blake at the end of March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘I’m not ill, I’m pregnant’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
8
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking ‘what if?’ Aberdeen defence…
9
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
10
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2

More from Press and Journal

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County dealt blow as Eamonn Brophy set for 'number of weeks' out with…
Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season…
Keith's Matthew Tough fired his sided to a 1-0 midweek win at Strathspey Thistle. Image: Kenny Elrick
Keith edge to victory at Strathspey Thistle thanks to Matthew Tough winner
Max Ewan in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage
Brora Rangers defeat Lossiemouth to move three points clear in third place
CR0042109, Callum Law, Brechin. Breedon Highland League game - Brechin City v Fraserburgh at Glebe Park, Brechin. Picture of Marc Scott celebrating after scoring to make it 4-0. Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Title-challengers Brechin put five past Fraserburgh to reduce Buckie's lead at the top
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, April 8th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos complete home campaign with victory over Wick Academy
Fisherman Ray Macphee was not expecting to find the huge propeller in his fishing net. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Mystery surrounds origins of HUGE 12ft propeller pulled from Moray Firth
Fraserburgh coastguard
Fisherman airlifted from Peterhead fishing boat with partially severed finger
Tobermory
Mull postal worker delivers letter to a graveside for family to see
Nosheen's of Ellon is located on the town's Bridge Street. Image: Google Maps.
Well-known Ellon Indian restaurant to close... but will remain open as takeaway

Editor's Picks

Most Commented