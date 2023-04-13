Government’s pandemic support for care homes was withdrawn too soon, study says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government’s pandemic support for care homes was withdrawn too soon, study says

By Press Association
Care home report (Peter Byrne/PA)
Care home report (Peter Byrne/PA)

Government support for UK care homes during the pandemic was withdrawn too soon, according to a new study into the financial impact of Covid-19.

The report, entitled Bailed Out and Burned Out? and headed by Warwick Business School, also said the system had been propped up by staff working extra hours without pay.

The results of the research, which studied the accounts of more than 4,000 care home companies from just before the pandemic, have been published as the Government is discussing reforms to adult social care.

Health and social care report
The report found government support for care homes was withdrawn too soon (Joe Giddens/PA)

Co-written with University College London and the Centre for Health and Public Interest, the report said the Government failed to plan for the “highly predictable” damage caused to the sector by Covid-19.

While £2.1 billion of public money helped prevent widespread financial collapse, most payments ended in 2022 and the report said not all of the money reached the front lines.

While 60% of homes were financially struggling at the start of the pandemic, 122 larger companies were able to pay shareholders increased dividends in the first year of the crisis.

The report concluded: “Despite clear warnings that the financial impact of a pandemic… would prevent care home services from functioning effectively, there is no evidence that government had any contingency plans in place to address this challenge.

“The decision by government to end financial support for care home companies after the peak of the pandemic had passed has likely contributed to the current financial and operational difficulties experienced by the sector.”

It said the lack of knowledge about financial support had “added avoidable burdens of stress on care home owners and managers”.

The report continued: “The financial viability of the care home sector was partly dependent on care workers working harder and longer”.

But it said there was “no general increase in hourly pay” and that some staff experienced reduced benefits for working more hours.

The report said: “Very little of the additional financial support for the care home sector from government was dedicated to supporting staff and improving their health and well being, despite the immense pressure they were under both at work and in their personal lives.”

The report found it was “not surprising” care homes had struggled to retain and recruit staff once lockdown restrictions were eased.

In the first year of the pandemic, the report found 60% of care home beds for older people were operated by companies which would be put at risk of insolvency by a mild economic shock.

During the pandemic, it also said:

– 80% of workers questioned said they worked more hours.

– 42% reported financial problems related to working in care homes.

– Half of those questioned said their ability to meet residents’ needs worsened.

– Staff vacancy rates in residential care homes in January 2022 reached 11% – up from 6% in April 2021.

Meanwhile, funding promised for the social care workforce in England has been halved.

In its People at the Heart of Care white paper on adult social care reform, published in December 2021, the Government pledged to invest “at least £500 million over the next three years”.

But the Department of Health and Social Care has now said its “call for evidence in partnership with Skills for Care on a new care workforce pathway and funding for hundreds of thousands of training places, including a new Care Certificate qualification”, would be backed by £250 million.

