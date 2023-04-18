Street artists’ marathon mural highlights Great Ormond Street fundraising appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Street artists’ marathon mural highlights Great Ormond Street fundraising appeal

By Press Association
Artists Nacho, right, and Elle, from Global Street Art, put the finishing touches to an 8ft mural of ‘leading the race’ against childhood cancer, at Potters Fields Park in London, to raise awareness of the race to build a new Children’s Cancer Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital (Yui Mok/PA)
Artists Nacho, right, and Elle, from Global Street Art, put the finishing touches to an 8ft mural of ‘leading the race’ against childhood cancer, at Potters Fields Park in London, to raise awareness of the race to build a new Children’s Cancer Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital (Yui Mok/PA)

Street artists raced against the clock to paint an 8ft mural in the average time it takes runners to finish the London Marathon to raise awareness of the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity fundraising appeal.

Two street artists took just four-and-a-half hours to paint the artwork near Tower Bridge in central London, which features the face of six-year-old Sienna Halls, who was treated for leukaemia at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

GOSH Charity is the London Marathon’s charity of the year and its runners are hoping to raise £3.5 million to go towards building a new children’s cancer centre.

The charity said the mural, created by street art agency Global Street Art at a key point on the marathon route in Potters Fields Park, depicts Sienna “leading the race” against childhood cancer.

Six-year-old Sienna Halls, from Ruislip in London, next to an 8ft mural at Potters Fields Park in London
Six-year-old Sienna Halls, from Ruislip in London, next to an 8ft mural at Potters Fields Park in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Her father Gareth Halls, who is due to run the marathon on Sunday as part of TeamGOSH, said he hoped the design would inspire others to raise money for the charity.

He said: “Sienna has come an enormously long way in her treatment for leukaemia, and we are so unbelievably proud of how she has handled everything that has been thrown at her along the journey.

“It will be an honour and a privilege to run the TCS London Marathon on Sunday to raise funds for GOSH Charity and give back to the hospital that has been a phenomenal support to our family in the most challenging times.

“For Sienna to be recognised in this mural is amazing, and I hope it will inspire as many people as possible to raise money for a new children’s cancer centre at GOSH and give hope to more families like ours.”

GOSH Charity’s Build it, Beat it campaign is its biggest-ever fundraising appeal to raise £300 million for the new world-leading cancer centre.

Six-year-old Sienna Halls with her father Gareth, from Ruislip in London, next to a mural at Potters Fields Park in London
Six-year-old Sienna Halls with her father Gareth next to the mural at Potters Fields Park in London (Yui Mok/PA)

The children’s cancer centre will care for youngsters with some of the most complex and difficult-to-treat cancers, and will support every aspect of care for children and their families, from diagnosis to remission.

The centre will have inpatient wards, intensive care units, operating theatres and a cancer day care centre where children can receive their chemotherapy, meaning the hospital’s specialist teams can work more closely together in the same part of the campus.

Alongside the clinical services, the children’s cancer centre will also feature a new hospital school and outdoor spaces including a roof garden, to make sure children can still enjoy their childhood while they are going through treatment.

Every day, an average of five families in the UK receive the news their child has cancer, according to figures from Cancer Research UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police in Winram Place, where the alleged attempted murder took place
Naked knifeman attacked ex with axe and told police: ‘I should’ve chopped her up’
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
3
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
4
Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald.
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
6
The Princess Royal meets staff at the new innovation centre
Princess Royal opens £9.5m innovation centre in Inverness
7
The High Court in Glasgow
Highland man raped woman as she drifted in and out of consciousness
8
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
9
Police said a woman had died at the scene of the accident. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
10
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

Chris Clark (John Clark Motor Group), Johanna Basford OBE and chief executive of The Archie Foundation Paula Cormack. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire illustrator transforms children's hospital with magical and inclusive mural
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher 'assaulted by child' with knife
Elgin Cathedral. Image by Jason Hedges
Ten heritage sites to visit in Moray and the Highlands and Islands
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools - with six in Northfield under threat
Bob Proctor
Elgin funeral director celebrates anniversary milestone after £500,000 investment
Orkney highly protected marine areas
Orkney council would oppose any negative effects of Highly Protected Marine Areas on communities,…
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Buckie Grove, Bridge of Don, this wonderful home is ideal for growing families. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Beautiful Bridge of Don home complete with barbecue hut on the market for £435,000
Prof Alistair Kean is based at the new life sciences innovation centre.
Hospital bug-killing technology could save lives and create jobs
The impact of Brexit continues to be felt across the UK (Image: nito/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Everyone has rolled over and accepted Brexit except the SNP - and…
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong

Editor's Picks

Most Commented