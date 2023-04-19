Diabetes patients should swap sugary drinks for coffee ‘to cut risk of death’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diabetes patients should swap sugary drinks for coffee ‘to cut risk of death’

By Press Association
A new study suggests swapping sugary drinks for coffee, tea and water could help people with type 2 diabetes live longer (PA)
People with type 2 diabetes should swap sugary drinks for coffee, tea and water to cut their chance of dying early, research suggests.

A study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), found making a simple swap is linked to lower rates of early death due to cardiovascular disease and other causes.

Experts, including from Harvard medical school in the US, analysed data from 15,486 people – 74% of whom were women and of an average age of 61 – who had a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.

What they drank was then assessed through a questionnaire and updated every two to four years.

During an average of 18.5 years of follow-up, 3,447 (22%) people suffered cardiovascular disease and 7,638 (49.3%) deaths were recorded.

The data suggested that people drinking the most sugary drinks were a fifth more likely to die early from any cause.

However, those drinking higher levels of coffee (up to six drinks a day) had a 26% reduced risk of early death, while the risk was 21% lower for a higher intake of tea, 23% for water and 12% for low fat milk.

Compared with those who did not change their drinking habits after a diabetes diagnosis, those who drank more coffee, tea or water enjoyed around an 18% lower risk of dying early.

When it came to cardiovascular disease specifically, sugary drinks were linked to a 25% higher risk of developing the condition and a 29% higher risk of dying from it.

Coffee and low fat milk were associated with a lower risk.

The authors stressed their findings are observational rather than proving cause and effect.

But they concluded that replacing sugary drinks, artificially-sweetened drinks, fruit juice or full fat milk with coffee, tea, or plain water “was consistently associated with lower all-cause mortality”.

Figures from Diabetes UK last week showed 4.3 million people now have a diagnosis of diabetes in the UK, around 90% of which is type 2.

An extra 850,000 people are estimated to have the condition but do not yet know it, taking the overall UK-wide figure above five million cases.

Type 2 diabetes is closely linked to obesity, with obese people far more likely to develop the condition than those who are a healthy weight.

In an accompanying editorial to the BMJ, Nita Forouhi from the University of Cambridge said the study adds to the evidence around drinks and type 2 diabetes.

Questions remain, however, such as the effect of adding sugar to coffee or tea, and the impact of other popular drinks like milkshakes, smoothies and hot chocolate, she said.

