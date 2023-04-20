Medical cannabis is ‘industry of the future’ that will create jobs – Tory MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Medical cannabis is ‘industry of the future’ that will create jobs – Tory MP

By Press Association
Medical cannabis is an “industry of the future”, said MP David Mundell (Alamy/PA)
Medical cannabis is an “industry of the future” with the potential of creating thousands of jobs in rural areas if properly supported by the Government, a Tory former cabinet minister has said.

David Mundell urged ministers to have a “much more coordinated and focused approach” when it comes to supporting the medical cannabis sector, which he described as “huge” and “growing”.

In an interview with the PA news agency, the Tory MP said he is not “advocating for legalisation of recreational use”, but simply wants to highlight “the opportunities that flow from the growing and manufacturing of medical cannabis-related products”.

Cannabis in the UK is illegal for recreational use and is classified as a Class B drug, whereas medical use of cannabis, when prescribed by a registered specialist doctor, was legalised in November 2018.

However, according to the NHS, very few people are likely to get a prescription for medical cannabis.

Currently, it is likely to be prescribed only for children and adults with rare, severe forms of epilepsy, adults with vomiting or nausea caused by chemotherapy and people with muscle stiffness and spasms caused by multiple sclerosis, but it would be considered only when other treatments were not suitable or had not helped.

Speaking ahead of leading a Westminster Hall debate on the issue on Thursday, Mr Mundell (Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale) said: “I have the development of a large medical cannabis facility in my constituency.

“It is called Hilltop Leaf and I wanted to highlight the fact that this is a huge industry, a growing industry, an industry of the future because medical cannabis isn’t just legal here in the UK. It’s legal in many parts of the world and it’s a great opportunity for the UK to be at the forefront of this industry.

“But unfortunately, we just make it very difficult.”

Tory former cabinet minister David Mundell (Jane Barlow/PA)
Urging ministers to change their approach, the former Scotland secretary said: “What I am looking for is for the Government to have a much more coordinated and focused approach to supporting this industry as an industry of the future with the potential to create thousands of jobs, particularly in rural areas.

“But also, we have to get through the logjam in relation to prescriptions.”

Mr Mundell pointed to the “very few NHS prescriptions”, adding: “It’s not something that you would necessarily get a prescription from your GP. It’s like a cancer drug, you would go to see a specialist and then they would prescribe it and then your GP would give you repeat prescriptions.”

The Tory MP insisted “there has to be a lot more work with GPs to give GPs confidence themselves to prescribe it in certain circumstances”, adding: “We have cancer centres of excellence, where we have consultants with expertise in the use of cancer drugs. We essentially have to have consultants who are experts in the use of medical cannabis.

“So there are structural issues in the health service that need to be overcome.”

Pressed further on the economic benefits that would flow from better supporting the sector, Mr Mundell reiterated the main one would be the “creation of thousands of jobs”, particularly in “rural areas where there is not the equivalent level of professional jobs”.

When asked whether he would want the UK to follow Germany’s example and legalise the drug, Mr Mundell said: “I am not advocating for legalisation of recreational use.

“And I actually think one of the problems for the industry is people still associating it with recreational cannabis.

“There are conflicting views on that, whereas there is a sort of universal support as far as I can see in relation to medical use.

“This is about the opportunities that flow from growing and manufacturing medical cannabis related-products.”

Responding to the Westminster Hall debate, health minister Will Quince said he is committed to “galvanising research in this area”, as it is “key to unlocking so much of this debate and the prospect of a future where more licensed cannabis-based products that are proven safe and effective can be prescribed on our NHS”.

Health minister Will Quince (Chris Jackson/PA)
He added: “That’s where I desperately want us to get to and get to as quickly as possible, but herein lies the problem that there are clinical concerns, concerns that, having spoken with clinicians, I share about the limited evidence on the safety and efficacy of the unlicensed cannabis-based products, and only in a few conditions have enough clinical trials been done to prove scientifically that the drug is safe and effective.

“However, and I want to labour this point, progress is being made.”

Nick Morland, chief executive of Tenacious Labs and secretariat to the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Industrial Hemp and CBD Products, said Mr Mundell’s call for a “more coordinated and focused approach” is “both timely and important”.

He added: “We urge the Government to take a more proactive role in supporting this sector, by investing in research and development, improving access to prescriptions, and providing greater clarity around regulatory frameworks.

“The UK can position itself as a global leader in this critically important field. Now’s the time to change the law, or we will miss this opportunity.”

3
