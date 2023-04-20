Women report ‘negative experience’ using mesh removal scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Women report ‘negative experience’ using mesh removal scheme

By Press Association
Mesh implants were used in vaginal surgeries in Scotland until 2018 (Kath Sansom/PA)
Mesh implants were used in vaginal surgeries in Scotland until 2018 (Kath Sansom/PA)

A survey carried out on mesh removal surgery has found that women have been left with a “negative” experience when trying to use the service.

The Health, Social Care and Sport Committee reviewed how the Complex Mesh Surgical Service, hosted by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (CMSS), supports women in Scotland who have experience of transvaginal mesh.

Mesh implants had previously been used in vaginal surgeries in Scotland until 2018, when ministers put a moratorium in place after women who had undergone the procedure complained of painful and debilitating complications.

The survey, which saw 75 woman submit anonymous contributions, found they had faced problems when trying to use the service.

There was a lack of support for and knowledge of mesh issues, especially from GPs, the report suggested.

One woman said in the report that she felt she was “educating” her GP about mesh.

Another added: “They have done their best (the doctors) but I don’t think they have much knowledge in the complications that are associated with mesh and I feel GPs should have more training, or at least information, regarding associated ailments that come with mesh such as autoimmune issues and fatigue.”

Communication issues also emerged, with women finding it hard to contact people in the service or in their own health board to answer questions or provide support, as well as woman having to wait a long time to access the service.

One woman wrote in the survey: “It took me more than three years to convince my consultant that several of the symptoms I had been experiencing since 2013 are due to the mesh.

“It was then 13 months from the date he referred me to the CMSS until I had my first appointment, which was in September 2021. At the end of that appointment, a follow-up appointment was arranged for July 2022.”

Around half of the woman in the study mentioned long waits either from referral or between appointments, with one woman saying she had “waited nearly two years between appointments”.

The report concluded that: “The overall conclusion from the open text responses to the survey is of a service that does not yet have a clear identity, clear referral pathways, nor a full range of treatment and support options for the women referred to it.

“It is clear however that many of the responses come from women who have suffered life-changing symptoms for many years and whose trust in the many medical professionals they have encountered is all but completely depleted.

“This long-term, negative experience will, unsurprisingly, colour their views of the current service.”

A spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “We are grateful to all of the women who have taken the time to take part in any feedback opportunities including to the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee’s report.

“We have just had sight of the report and will review the findings as appropriate.

“Within the Complex Mesh Surgical Service, NHSGGC’s patient experience team conducted a full anonymised audit survey of patients on multiple occasions over the past three years.

“This audit recognised some of the top-line issues raised in the committee’s report, however more recently and following a concerted effort from clinical teams to improve the service based on previous feedback, patients have reported back overwhelmingly positively, with communication, environment, person-centred approaches receiving upwards of 90% to 100% satisfaction rates.

“We will continue to review the service based on further engagement with patients which is currently taking place and we will of course take into account the findings of the latest report from the Health, Social Care and Sports Committee report.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
APPROVED: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
3
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico’s newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
4
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
5
5
Brexit campaigner and TV host Nigel Farage outside Northern Golf Club before the show. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Nigel Farage hosts GB News show at Aberdeen golf clubhouse
6
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
7
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
8
The German bus company FlixBus launched in Aberdeen two years ago. Image: FlixBus.
New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer
9
Paul Reid leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman contacted friend by 1p bank transfers due to controlling boyfriend
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation

More from Press and Journal

Bus fire Crathes
Westburn Road closed following two-vehicle crash near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Madness will return to Aberdeen on November 30. Image: P&J Live,
British legends Madness to return to P&J Live for C’est La Vie 2023 tour
FlyLogix had millions of pounds invested by BP and fund manager Amati.
Flylogix: Drone firm which operated in Aberdeenshire lands in administration
Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Boss Alan Gray urges Fort William to rise to challenge of finishing third in…
Stromness bank
Proposals for second ATM in Stromness welcomed following last year's closure of bank branch
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley eyes final day decider
Lord Provost Dr David Cameron heading up the 2022 Celebrate Aberdeen Parade. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Charities invited to join this year's colourful Celebrate Aberdeen parade
Waiting and waiting for your child to start speaking can be as worrying as it is frustrating.
My child hasn't starting speaking - should I be worried?
CR0034798 - Fraserburgh v Forres. Fraserburgh win the league and lift the cup. Picture by Scott Baxter 16/04/2022
Highland League title-contenders Buckie and Brechin tough to separate, according to Fraserburgh boss Mark…
Gaia Earth Sciences &; Gaia Earth Technologies both joint recipients of King's Award for innovation. Pictured is founder Stuart Huyton and group administrator Sonja Howell. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Six north and north-east firms celebrate King's Awards success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented