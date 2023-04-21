UK’s first outdoor dementia resource centre opens in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK’s first outdoor dementia resource centre opens in Scotland

By Press Association
The centre was opened on Friday (James Lee/PA)
The centre was opened on Friday (James Lee/PA)

The UK’s first ever outdoor dementia resource centre has opened in Scotland.

The centre, which is located in Badaguish, near Aviemore in the Cairngorms National Park, will enable people with dementia, their families and carers to experience the mental and physical benefits of spending time outdoors.

It was officially opened on Friday by Alzheimer Scotland and the centre’s participants, their families and carers and project partners from Alzheimer Scotland, the Cairngorms National Park Authority, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and the Speyside Trust.

The project is part of the Heritage Horizons: Cairngorms 2030 programme, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to National Lottery players.

Gillian Councill, associate executive lead for localities at Alzheimer Scotland, said: “We are delighted to officially open the outdoor dementia resource centre today, and it was wonderful to have so many of our participants here.

“People with dementia can really benefit from engaging with nature. The centre is the first in the UK and supports people with dementia, their families, and caregivers to have enriching outdoor experiences.

“Anyone can get in touch with us and get support, and we look forward to welcoming people from across the National Park in the coming weeks and months.”

Anyone living with dementia, their families and carers are welcome to participate in the centre’s programme of outdoor activities.

They can self-refer, making access to participation a quick and easy process. Some of the activities include gardening, walking, outdoor learning, and cycling.

Grant Moir, chief executive at the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said that the new centre is a “truly inspiring place”.

Mr Moir said: “The centre and the service it offers will contribute to making this a park for all, where everyone is welcome no matter what their background or circumstances.

“The outdoor dementia resource centre project and what it delivers is an important part of the Cairngorms 2030 programme and its group of health and wellbeing projects. I’m proud that this first-of-its-kind centre has been opened here in Cairngorms National Park.”

11

