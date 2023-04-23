One in four delay or go without NHS dental treatment ‘due to cost’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

One in four delay or go without NHS dental treatment ‘due to cost’

By Press Association
A new poll has found people are being put off seeking treatment due to the cost (Rui Vieira/PA)
A new poll has found people are being put off seeking treatment due to the cost (Rui Vieira/PA)

One in four people are delaying or going without NHS dental treatment because of its rising cost, the British Dental Association (BDA) has warned.

On the day NHS charges in England rise by 8.5%, the professional body said it was concerned that patients are not seeking the help they need because they cannot afford it.

A new poll by YouGov for the BDA of 1,723 adults in England found 23% report delaying or going without NHS dental treatment for reasons of cost.

The price hike now in force will mean the cost of a band 1 treatment such as a check-up will increase from £23.80 to £25.80, while a band 2, such as a filling, will increase from £65.20 to £70.70.

A band 3, such as dentures, will increase from £282.80 to £306.80.

In the poll, people were told that NHS dentistry is currently funded by a mix of direct government contributions from general taxation and patient charges.

They were asked: “Thinking about how NHS dentistry should be funded going forward, which of the following, if any, comes closest to your view?”

Some 38% of people said dentistry should be fully funded by the Government through general taxation, effectively free at the point of delivery.

Meanwhile, 29% said funding from the Government should increase, while maintaining some patient charges.

Overall, 16% said charge levels should remain unchanged.

Furthermore, 82% of people surveyed said exemptions should cover cancer patients, whose treatment can cause dental problems.

When asked “have you ever delayed or gone without an NHS dental treatment that you needed?”, 26% of people said they had gone without and 19% said they had delayed.

When asked why, 53% said treatment cost too much while 34% said they could not get an appointment and 13% thought treatment would be too painful.

On the main factors that influence what type of treatment people choose, 45% said the price, while a lower proportion, 36%, said the clinical recommendations of their dentist.

A fifth cited quality of appearance after treatment as a factor, while 18% said appointment availability.

The BDA is urging the Government to halt any further planned increase in charges next year.

It said that while some adult patients are exempt from charges, many on modest incomes still have to pay, including recipients of low-income benefits such as Universal Credit.

The BDA argues that price rises are simply becoming a substitute for Government investment.

It told the Commons Health and Social Care Committee inquiry last month that saving NHS dentistry requires a sustainable funding settlement.

BDA chairman, Eddie Crouch, said: “This hike won’t put a penny into NHS dentistry, it will just force millions to think twice about needed care.

“Sadly, widening health inequality is a price this Government seems willing to pay to cover for cuts.

“This is not a partisan issue. The public recognise this is not the way to fund a core part of our health service.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Helen Hamilton, left, and Anita Duffy, pictured with some of the artwork they have produced through MS therapy. Image: Supplied by MS Society Scotland
For two friend living with MS, Inverness is a life-saver
The houses and crofts wiill be built in Glengarry. Image GCW
'Our community is losing young, skilled people': Housing project to repopulate Glengarry gets cash…
Ross County's Keith Watson during the clash with Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Keith Watson: Hearts loss must be a wake-up call for Ross County
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan's coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
Liam Scales of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13884039an)
Barry Robson hails 'outstanding' Aberdeen but plays down talk on his own future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie linked with £2m move to Bristol City
Jasmine Mackintosh - the 2023 Helen Holm Women's Scottish Open champion. Image: Scottish Golf.
Aberdeen's Jasmine Mackintosh crowned Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open champion
Defender Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
'Arise Sir Barry' - Dons fans have their say as Aberdeen beat Rangers at…
Runners from across the north and north-east took on Run Balmoral this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Thousands of runners take on Deeside terrain in Run Balmoral 2023
This was the 25th anniversary of the Speyside Stages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Finlay Retson and Paul Beaton claim McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages title

Editor's Picks

Most Commented