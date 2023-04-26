Extra safety measures to be introduced for anti-acne drug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Extra safety measures to be introduced for anti-acne drug

By Press Association
Tighter controls on prescribing isotretinoin to under-18s are being introduced (Alamy/PA)
Tighter controls on prescribing isotretinoin to under-18s are being introduced (Alamy/PA)

Health officials have recommended new safety measures for the use of an anti-acne drug.

A number of people have died by suicide while taking the drug isotretinoin while others have reported depression, anxiety and psychotic symptoms.

Meanwhile, cases of sexual dysfunction have also been reported by patients who have been prescribed the medicine and in some cases symptoms have continued after patients have stopped taking the drug.

The new review into the treatment, which is also known as Roaccutane, has concluded that the benefits of the drug, which is prescribed to treat severe acne, still outweigh the risks but extra measures should be taken to improve safety.

Annabel Wright, 15, took her own life while being prescribed Isotretinoin, a drug used to treat acne (family handout/PA)
Annabel Wright, 15, took her own life while being prescribed isotretinoin, a drug used to treat acne (Family handout/PA)

Teenager Annabel Wright took her own life six months after being prescribed a drug to treat her acne.

Annabel, 15, was found in her bedroom at her home near Ripon, North Yorkshire in May 2019.

Last year, Jonathan Leach, the assistant coroner for North Yorkshire, ruled out a direct link between Annabel’s death and isotretinoin but her parents insisted their daughter died “without warning and without any mitigating circumstances other than she was taking a drug which can cause suicide”.

The new review into the drug by the Commission on Human Medicines said that the drug is an effective treatment for severe acne which has not responded to usual treatments.

The expert group said that the gaps in the available evidence mean that it was not possible to say that isotretinoin definitely caused many of the short-term or long-term psychiatric and sexual side effects reported by patients.

The authors of the new report wrote: “The review concluded that the overall balance of risks and benefits for isotretinoin remains favourable but further action should be taken to ensure patients are fully informed about isotretinoin and are effectively monitored during and after treatment.”

Officials made a number of recommendations to improve safety surrounding the medicine, which will be taken forward by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), including:

– tighter controls on prescribing to under-18s by requiring the sign-off of two prescribers – usually doctors – when the medicine is first prescribed to young people aged 12 to 18. This means the course of treatment will begin only once the clinicians agree that the acne is severe enough to justify treatment and that other standard treatments have been sufficiently tried without success.

– patients and their families should receive better information about the risks of isotretinoin so that they can make an informed decision before using the medicine.

– better monitoring of a patient’s psychiatric and sexual health so that any problems are spotted earlier and there are defined routes for patients to receive help.

– updates to warnings and the list of side effects in the product information of isotretinoin.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA’s chief safety officer, said: “Uncontrolled and severe acne can have a significant impact on a patient’s mental wellbeing and can lead to permanent scarring.

“For these individuals, isotretinoin may be the only effective treatment option.

“No medicine is completely free of risk and the conclusion of the independent Commission on Human Medicines is that on balance the benefits of isotretinoin for severe acne continue to outweigh the risks, but action should be taken to make sure patients are better aware of them, that they are carefully monitored throughout treatment, and that for patients under the age of 18 there is additional scrutiny on isotretinoin prescribing.

“We are grateful for the continued involvement of patients, their families, and other stakeholders whose experiences and stories were vital in informing this patient-focused expert review and in developing its recommendations.

“We are now working to implement them with advice from the Implementation Advisory Group.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
2
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
5
Tighter controls on prescribing isotretinoin to under-18s are being introduced (Alamy/PA)
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
6
Pupils were celebrating their new school. Countesswells pupils (back L-R) Robbie Macdonald, Khalsa Alenzi, Emily Smith, Gerven Regis-McHardy (front L-R) Ellis Gemmel, Caitriona Ross, Logan Macdonald, Eddie Stewart, Oral MacLean. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School
7
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. court story Picture shows; Liam Norvil leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay Date; 25/04/2023
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
Free Road Bridge on Isle of Skye. Image: VisitScotland.
VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero
Loved ones of Marelle Sturrock have paid tribute to the talented and kind mum-to-be. Image: Facebook.
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with 'voice of…
Lerwick Sheriff Court, King Erik Street, Shetland.
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Lois Gray needed an emergency operation after crashing her bike on a pothole-filled road. Picture shows; Lois Gray and the potholes on Mount Pleasant Road, between Thurso and Castletown.. Caithness. Supplied by Lois Gray Date; 31/07/2021
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
Mark Ridgers celebrates after Caley Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
The Bodyguard, starring Melody Thornton and Ayden Callaghan will be showing at Aberdeen's HMT. Supplied by Bodyguard production/APA.
Stage version of iconic film The Bodyguard headed for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
How successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?
Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz...
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented