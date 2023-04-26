NHS warned over writing to patients only in English after child dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS warned over writing to patients only in English after child dies

By Press Association
A new report warns that patients are missing out on care due to NHS booking systems (Peter Byrne/PA)
A new report warns that patients are missing out on care due to NHS booking systems (Peter Byrne/PA)

Patient safety investigators have issued a warning to the NHS over writing to patients only in English after a Romanian child died following missed cancer scans.

The Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) has urged NHS England to develop and implement new rules on supplying written appointment information in languages other than English.

The three-year-old, of Romanian ethnicity, was referred for an MRI scan to rule cancer in or out, and needed a general anaesthetic.

At the time, medical professionals suspected that the region of the child’s body under investigation was non-cancerous.

Staff at the trust hand-wrote on the patient’s MRI request sheet that an interpreter was required as the family’s first language was Romanian.

But when the appointment for the child’s MRI scan was made by the radiology booking team, a standard letter was produced by the NHS booking system in English.

Staff told the HSIB that while it may be noted on the system that a patient has another language requirement, there is no facility to have appointment information sent out in another language.

The scan was booked by staff and a letter was sent to the child’s parents including the appointment details and pre-appointment instructions.

“The NHS trust’s booking system was only able to produce appointment letters in English, and there were no trust processes or policies to routinely translate written appointment information,” the HSIB said.

“The family recognised key details in the written information, including the time, date and location of the scan.

“However, they were not able to understand the instructions about the child not eating or drinking (fasting) for a certain amount of time before the scan.”

The trust tried to contact the family in English by phone and email but no response was received.

When the family attended the appointment for the scan, the child had already eaten, which meant the scan had to be cancelled.

In a further delay, the radiology booking team at the hospital did not receive confirmation of the need to rebook the scan. Eleven weeks passed before it was noted that the scan had not taken place.

When the scan was then rebooked, a letter was again sent to the family in English with the appointment details and information about the need for fasting.

The family was also contacted by phone and email in English but no response was received.

When the child arrived for the scan, it was found they had eaten and the scan was cancelled and rebooked for the following day. It was carried out and cancer was diagnosed.

The child received treatment but the cancer progressed and they died. It is unclear from the HSIB report what impact the delay had on their prognosis.

The HSIB investigation focused on written patient communications generated by systems that book patients in for clinical investigations such as X-ray, CT or MRI.

It said the NHS uses either paper-based or electronic systems or a combination of the two and highlighted how different trusts had different procedures for managing bookings and scans.

The HSIB found that for patients whose first language is not English there is a risk that they may not attend the appointment or they could miss vital instructions, leading to cancellations.

There is also additional risk that the patient can be ‘lost to follow-up’ – they are not tracked and appointments are not rescheduled, the HSIB said.

Investigators found 34 national database incidents in one year across England related to issues of keeping track of patients.

“In several of those cases, the patient’s treatment options and prognosis was adversely affected by the delay,” it said.

“The search showed that these incidents were reported across the country in different disciplines, indicating that this is a widespread issue and not related to a single trust.”

The HSIB said NHS staff at several trusts told it the expectation was that “a family member or neighbour” would translate letters for patients.

It further warned that information on the language needs of patients are inconsistently captured or “not recorded at all”.

The HSIB said the existing NHS Accessible Information Standard, which is designed to meet the communication needs of people with a disability, impairment or sensory loss, excludes non-English language interpretation and translation.

In responding to the report, the Equality and Human Rights Commission said the HSIB investigation highlighted a “gap that needs to be remedied urgently”.

Matt Mansbridge, HSIB national investigator, said: “Our investigation shows that the translation of written communications poses a particular risk for patients if their first language is not English.

“When compared with services provided for face-to-face appointments, the gap in provision is clear.

“Unfortunately, that gap has the potential to create delays in diagnosis – sometimes for conditions that are life-changing or life-threatening.”

Latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that, in 2021, 7.1% of the population in England and Wales (4.1 million people) were proficient in English but it is not their main language.

A further 1.5% (880,000 people) could not speak English well and 0.3% (161,000 people) could not speak English at all.

An NHS spokeswoman said: “Access to, and standards of, community language written translations or interpretation can sadly be a factor in poor health outcomes, including in the case highlighted by this report.

“It is the responsibility of local NHS services to provide or commission translation and interpretation services, but NHS England will be looking at how improvements can be made more broadly including in the availability of translation of NHS letters and will provide a detailed response to HSIB’s report.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
4
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
5
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
6
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
7
Henry Evans called his local doctor's office and told them he wanted to 'taste human blood'. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man told receptionist he was ‘ready for the kill’ and wanted to ‘taste human…
8
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
9
Konrad Kanski collided with a bus. Image: First
Drink-driver crashed into bus in Aberdeen city centre
10
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Aberdeen councillors vote to keep stadium in beach plans Picture shows; Aberdeen beach stadium plans. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design team, Chris Donnan Date; 01/03/2022; 66bf02f0-2381-4d87-bdea-5a70ec7b215a
‘No talks’ between council and Dons this year as possible beach stadium remains part…

More from Press and Journal

May Day march
May Day March: Workers to rally against services cuts 'for their children's future'
A new report warns that patients are missing out on care due to NHS booking systems (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass leads Memphis to cup upset in USA
The incident happened next to P&J Live in Stoneywood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Small fire breaks out at building next to P&J Live in Aberdeen through the…
New power line plans are causing controversy
Power lines plan: the case for and against
Stromness ATM
Orkney councillors grant planning permission for second ATM in Stromness
Community B4 Power Companies members including Lyndsey, second from right Ward
Opinion: We want 'just transmission' and evidence of why power lines are needed
Teachers play an important role in safeguarding kids, but they shouldn't have to carry that burden alone (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Caroline Renton: We can work together in the classroom, corridor and community to end…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
Tiger Woods waits to play on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters. Image: AP.
Stephen Gallacher: New fears about Tiger Woods' health make for worrying reading
Items with sentimental value, like crockery, should be added to your will (Image: Natalia Bostan/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Talk about death and plan ahead to make the end easier

Editor's Picks

Most Commented