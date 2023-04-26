‘Health and Prosperity Act needed as long-term sickness costs economy billions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Health and Prosperity Act needed as long-term sickness costs economy billions’

By Press Association
Long-term sickness is costing the UK economy billions, a think tank said as it called for a new approach to better health (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Long-term sickness is costing the UK economy billions, a think tank said as it called for a new approach to better health (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Lost earnings due to long-term sickness are costing the UK economy billions, a think tank has said as it called for a new Health and Prosperity Act to tackle the problem.

The UK is getting poorer and sicker, according to the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) which estimated that in 2021 lost earnings linked to long-term sickness cost the UK economy £43 billion – equivalent to around 2% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Former chief medical officer for England Professor Dame Sally Davies, who is chair of the IPPR commission on health and prosperity, called for a radical shift in ambition akin to that of the “Victorian efforts to transform sanitation and clear slums”.

The think tank commission said that good health is not only vital for people to live enjoyable lives, but that it is also “a crucial determinant of our economic prospects, both at an individual and a national level”.

The IPPR estimated that poor health was associated with more than half of the 3.3 million exits from paid employment in the five years running up to the pandemic, and was more pronounced among lower earners and women, particularly during the pandemic.

It added that this pattern suggests the impact of long-term illness on the labour market is not unique to the period since the pandemic and that explanations for current labour market challenges should not solely rest on early retirement – something the Government has been vocal about, including announcing measures to encourage retirees back into the workplace in the spring budget.

The think tank said that experiencing a physical health condition, mental illness, or long-term physical illness of another household member were all associated with a drop in annual earnings of at least £1,200.

Better health could also help tackle the links between health inequalities and economic disadvantage, the IPPR said.

It suggested that a 10 percentage point reduction in the incidence of illness across the UK population would see people on the lowest incomes enjoying the sharpest proportionate increase in income, while women’s earnings would rise at twice the rate of men’s.

It said people from Bangladeshi or Pakistani backgrounds would see the largest average increase in income – worth 2.1 per cent of current income per person in this group, on average.

People in Wales would experience the highest rise in average earnings,
worth around 1.8%, and those in the West Midlands and North East would also see average earnings per person increase by around 1.7%, the IPPR said.

It said the UK could become healthier and, therefore, more prosperous through more prevention, better treatment, faster access to care and more effective employment support services and workplace interventions for those with existing long-term conditions, mental health problems or other impairments.

The biggest barrier is not a lack of policy or innovation but rather a “lack of capacity across Government to make or sustain positive change”, the think tank said.

A new Health and Prosperity Act – modelled on the Climate Change Act – could “hardwire health across all we do”, the IPPR said, explaining that the single piece of primary legislation should consist of commitments including making the UK the healthiest country in the world by the end of a set 30-year period and increasing healthy life expectancy to at least the UK state retirement age across all regions.

Other features should include a new legislative body called the Committee on
Health and Prosperity, modelled on the Climate Change Committee, and a health creation fund and health investment bank, the think tank said.

Dame Sally said: “We now know that the UK does worse on health than most other comparable countries – and that this has a tremendous human and economic cost.

“We also know exactly what policies and innovations could transform health. So it is mystifying why UK politicians, across all parties, have failed to take decisive action.

“We need a radical increase in our national ambition – equivalent to the Victorian efforts to transform sanitation and clear slums. Why shouldn’t Britain be the healthiest country in the world?”

Surgeon and former health minister Lord Darzi, co-chair of the IPPR commission, said the report reveals the “stark financial damage to those with long-term illness, and the damage to all of our prosperity caused by poor health”.

He said: “Policymakers risk being pennywise but pound foolish by focusing too much on the costs of tackling chronic health problems and too little on the economic, social and individual benefits of greater investment in the nation’s health.

“There is much more that could be done with new, early interventions to pre-empt disease before it damages lives.”

Carsten Jung, senior economist at IPPR, said: “The idea behind an NHS free at the point of delivery was to stop the cost of illness ruining people’s lives. But our analysis shows that the cost of sickness is still huge.

“It’s unfair that sickness is so pervasive and so costly, particularly for those who are lower paid.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to levelling up the health of the nation through significant public health investment so everyone can live longer, healthier lives.

“The measures announced in the Spring Budget include new support to help hundreds of thousands more disabled people and people with health conditions start, stay and progress in work through Universal Support and the Workwell Partnerships Programme, as well as additional work coach time.

“Our longer term ambition in the Health and Disability White Paper is to shift the focus to what people can do rather than what they can’t, unlocking the opportunity of work and economic prospects for everyone, regardless of their health or disability.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
4
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
5
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
6
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
7
Henry Evans called his local doctor's office and told them he wanted to 'taste human blood'. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man told receptionist he was ‘ready for the kill’ and wanted to ‘taste human…
8
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
9
Konrad Kanski collided with a bus. Image: First
Drink-driver crashed into bus in Aberdeen city centre
10
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Aberdeen councillors vote to keep stadium in beach plans Picture shows; Aberdeen beach stadium plans. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design team, Chris Donnan Date; 01/03/2022; 66bf02f0-2381-4d87-bdea-5a70ec7b215a
‘No talks’ between council and Dons this year as possible beach stadium remains part…

More from Press and Journal

May Day march
May Day March: Workers to rally against services cuts 'for their children's future'
Long-term sickness is costing the UK economy billions, a think tank said as it called for a new approach to better health (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass leads Memphis to cup upset in USA
The incident happened next to P&J Live in Stoneywood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Small fire breaks out at building next to P&J Live in Aberdeen through the…
New power line plans are causing controversy
Power lines plan: the case for and against
Stromness ATM
Orkney councillors grant planning permission for second ATM in Stromness
Community B4 Power Companies members including Lyndsey, second from right Ward
Opinion: We want 'just transmission' and evidence of why power lines are needed
Teachers play an important role in safeguarding kids, but they shouldn't have to carry that burden alone (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Caroline Renton: We can work together in the classroom, corridor and community to end…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
Tiger Woods waits to play on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters. Image: AP.
Stephen Gallacher: New fears about Tiger Woods' health make for worrying reading
Items with sentimental value, like crockery, should be added to your will (Image: Natalia Bostan/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Talk about death and plan ahead to make the end easier

Editor's Picks

Most Commented