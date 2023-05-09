Junior doctors challenged over strikes care delay for three-year-old with cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Junior doctors challenged over strikes care delay for three-year-old with cancer

By Press Association
Junior doctors have been challenged over the care of a three year old with cancer during strike action (PA)
Junior doctors have been called out about the impact of strikes on the care of a three-year-old cancer patient.

Dr Caroline Johnson, a consultant paediatrician, described the case of Oscar, a three-year-old whose cancer treatment was postponed as a result of the strikes in England after Easter.

The Conservative MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham said that she “could not understand how someone could walk away from a three-year-old with cancer to try and obtain themselves more money”.

She added: “I’m concerned about doctors striking, to me as a doctor myself, it feels like the absolutely wrong thing to be doing.”

Dr Johnson told the House of Common’s Health and Social Care Committee that Oscar had been declared free of cancer of the soft tissue, but a recent MRI scan showed that his cancer may have returned.

He was due to have an operation to confirm the diagnosis on April 11 but this was postponed to April 27 because of the strikes.

Addressing the British Medical Association’s (BMA) deputy chairwoman of council, Dr Emma Runswick, the MP said: “We know as medical professionals, and I think the general public know, that if you delay treatment of cancer, it can lead to death.

“Do you really think it is reasonable to potentially lead to the death of a three-year-old boy in order to get more money for junior doctors?”

Dr Runswick replied: “I’m really sorry to Oscar’s family and to all patients who had their appointments operations, postponed, rescheduled, because no doctor really wants to be on strike.

“We’re not striking for no reason – we are balancing the difficulty of knowing that pay erosion is affecting our retention, knowing that pay erosion is affecting doctors’ ability to live and work in this country, and the effect that that has on many patients over a long, long period of time for the next several decades, with the possibility of difficulties and disruption now.

“I would really emphasise that there was no need for this strike action to take place.

“We told the Government all the way back last summer that we were looking to open negotiations and there were no negotiations. And then when we finally got into negotiations after the first round of strike action, they were almost immediately collapsed by completely unreasonable preconditions.

“So when doctors are struggling with the costs of living, the costs of training, cost of student loan debt, cost of other debt because student finance will not fund you through five years, six years of medical school.

“When you have people who are really struggling to afford the childcare that they require to work unsociable rotas, nights, weekends, then we have to take action both to support the ability of our colleagues to live and work and train in this country but also to prevent them leaving for the future.

“Before we had any strike action, any strike action at all from any health professionals, we have 7.2 million people on the waiting list, all of whom are in positions of suffering and struggling and I don’t think that’s acceptable.

“And I think it’s contributed very heavily to by the loss of staff over the past decade or so, and the erosion of conditions of work in the NHS.

“I think that’s possible to reverse. I think it’s reasonable to want to reverse it. It’s a real shame that it’s taken strike action to get Government to the table on this issue but I don’t think it’s unreasonable that we’ve been we’ve taken, having been pushed there.”

Dr Johnson responded: “I don’t know Oscar’s parents but the likelihood is that the junior doctors striking earn more than either of those parents, and certainly more than the average person who’s been asked to suffer for longer as a result of strikes, and as a doctor, I just cannot physically kind of understand how someone could walk away from a three-year-old with cancer to try and obtain themselves more money.”

Meanwhile, Dr Runswick told MPs on the committee the BMA was “cautiously optimistic” about talks aimed at resolving the pay dispute between the Government and junior doctors in England.

She said that recent talks held between ministers and the union were “positive” but warned the progress is “painfully slow”.

Dr Runswick also said she supported the decision for the Campaign Against Antisemitism to refer a former BMA junior doctors’ committee member to the doctors’ regulator following the discovery of posts he made on social media.

She said Dr Martin Whyte was “quickly” suspended from BMA roles after the posts came to light and that he was “never on the negotiations team” for junior doctors.

