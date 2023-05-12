Friends raise funds to help Ukraine aid volunteer paralysed by moped crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Friends raise funds to help Ukraine aid volunteer paralysed by moped crash

By Press Association
Darius Linkus, who helped transport tonnes of aid to Ukraine, with his wife Saule after they were in a moped accident. (Mante Linkus/PA)
Darius Linkus, who helped transport tonnes of aid to Ukraine, with his wife Saule after they were in a moped accident. (Mante Linkus/PA)

A volunteer who helped transport almost 350 tonnes of aid to front lines in Ukraine has been paralysed in a moped accident while on holiday in Spain.

Friends of 41-year-old Darius Linkus, who has lost the use of both legs, are fundraising for an accessible wet room for him and his wife Saule, also 41, who was the passenger on the moped.

They broke their necks and Mrs Linkus broke her right shoulder and has lost some mobility in her arm.

The couple, who live in Trimley St Mary, Suffolk, are in rehabilitation and a relative is helping to look after their three children.

Friend Oliver Horsman, 43, described Mr Linkus as a “proud man” who would not ask for help, but said he had finally agreed to Mr Horsman posting an online fundraising page on his behalf.

More than £4,000 had been donated towards an initial target of £10,000 within two days of the page going live, aiming to convert their downstairs toilet into a disabled bathroom and the conservatory into a bedroom.

Mr Horsman said Mr Linkus, who works in import and export, was quick to help after war broke out in Ukraine last year.

“The war started and we were like, ‘Right, these people need help’,” said Mr Horsman, who works with tech start-ups.

“He said, ‘I’m going to fill up a van, I’m going to buy loads of stuff and I’m going to drive to Ukraine’.

“I was like, ‘Let’s be a little bit more measured than that, I’ll see if I can get some donations and I’ll come with you’.”

He said that within three days of the war starting their Facebook post had been shared thousands of times.

“Literally it went insane,” said Mr Horsman.

“It ended up generating about 350 tonnes worth of aid.

“Through Darius’s connections he managed to sort out all the import/export paperwork, get all the fixers on the borders for these vans that were going over.

“I believe we were the first British aid van over the border into Ukraine. Other ones were rejected and not able to get across.

“He ended up doing four or five trips himself and we facilitated 50 or 60 further trips to get that stuff over the border.

“He was constantly on the phone.”

Mr Horsman said that after the crash Mr Linkus was on the phone from his bed trying to arrange for generators to be delivered to people near front lines.

“It was a bit of a frog in throat moment,” said Mr Horsman.

Darius Linkman helped transport almost 350 tonnes of aid to Ukraine. (Oliver Horsman/ PA)
Darius Linkman (Oliver Horsman/ PA)

“He knew he was paralysed at that point but he was like, ‘I’ve got to do something’.

“It’s pretty crazy that he now needs other people’s help really – pretty tragic.”

The aid they took to Ukraine included surgical and first aid kits, incubators and military boots, and they also helped pick up and drop off refugees.

Mr Horsman said Mr Linkus’s moped accident happened last September.

“He said to his wife, ‘Let’s get away for the weekend, it’s been pretty manic over the last few months’,” said Mr Horsman.

“They bought a ticket to Spain for the weekend, rented a moped and that was that. His front wheel hit a rock in the road.

“His wife was on the back of the moped with him. Both wearing helmets, both within the speed limit, nothing silly. It was just how they fell.

Darius Linkus with his wife Saule (left) and their daughter Mante (right). (Oliver Horsman/ PA)
Darius Linkus with his wife Saule (left) and their daughter Mante (right) (Oliver Horsman/PA)

“They both broke their necks – she, however, can walk, although she has very little mobility in her shoulder because that was shattered.”

He said the couple have no income and “it’s been a crazy period for them to try to keep afloat”.

Mr Linkus had been “sleeping in a hospital bed in the front room and having to be washed with a bowl of water by his bed as he can’t get into the bathroom”, Mr Horsman said.

He said he wanted to fundraise for the wet room “so at least he can have a quality of life”.

“He’s a very proud man, super giving, will literally give you the shirt off his back,” said Mr Horsman. “He’s not the kind of person who would put a page out there asking for help.

“He’s agreed finally, after months and months of me pushing him, for me to put that post up there.

“I just thought I had to help. He kind of inspired me.”

Donate at www.gofundme.com/f/dontae-to-help-darius?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=chat&utm_source=whatsapp&utm_term=undefined

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told