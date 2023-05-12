Devon nurse wins £250,000 global prize for work improving diabetes care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Devon nurse wins £250,000 global prize for work improving diabetes care

By Press Association
Margaret Shepherd beat applicants from 202 countries to win the award (David Parry/PA)
Margaret Shepherd beat applicants from 202 countries to win the award (David Parry/PA)

A nurse from Devon has fended off competition from more than 50,000 medical colleagues across the world to win a £250,000 cash prize for her work in improving diabetes care.

Margaret Shepherd, from Exeter, said she was left “shaking” after winning the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023 on International Nurses Day on Friday evening.

The 60-year-old was chosen from over 52,000 applicants across 202 countries, taking the award thanks to her efforts to improve diabetes diagnoses.

Ms Shepherd (centre left) won against 52,000 other applicants (David Parry/PA)

Ms Shepherd set up a national network of genetic diabetes nurses in 2002 to raise awareness of the condition and prevent misdiagnosis, which can lead to unnecessary insulin injections, and has become the leading nurse for monogenic diabetes in the UK and a consultant for clinicians across the world.

She was presented with the award in a ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London.

“I am shaking. I’m truly honoured,” Ms Shepherd said.

“In 1981 I started my nursing career at King’s College London and I was working on a diabetes ward.

“Little did I know that my career would continue in this field… I was the first diabetes specialist nurse looking at rare genetic forms of diabetes to ensure the correct diagnosis.

“As healthcare professionals, we are privileged to be able to make a positive impact on the lives of our patients, and I feel blessed to be part of such a rewarding profession.

“This award not only recognises my personal achievements but also highlights the importance of nursing as a critical component of healthcare.”

Ms Shepherd intends to donate some of her winnings (David Parry/PA)

Asked how she plans to spend the money, Ms Shepherd said: “I would like to put a donation from my prize to those countries who cannot afford genetic testing for diabetes – so that it is free and they can be diagnosed as necessary with neonatal diabetes.

“This will make a huge and very real difference for those individuals.”

The nine other finalists were also awarded a monetary prize and consisted of Cathy Cribben-Pearse from the UAE, Christine Mawia Sammy from Kenya, Gloria Ceballo from Panama, Jincy Jerry from Ireland, Lilian Yew Siew Mee from Singapore, Michael Joseph Dino from the Philippines, Shanti Teresa Lakra from India, Teresa Fraga from Portugal, and Wilson Fungameza Gwessa from Tanzania.

The award was launched on International Nurses Day in May 2021 by Aster DM Healthcare and aims to recognise the contribution of nurses worldwide.

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said of Ms Shepherd: “She has exemplified the highest standards of patient care and dedication that is inspirational, and it deserves global recognition.

“Each one of the top 10 finalists have done phenomenal work and the grand jury had a tough time assessing and selecting the final winner.”

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, added: “Nurses ensure that patients receive high-quality care and often go beyond their call of duty to ensure that the right care is provided.

“We as individuals and organisations must ensure that they receive the recognition they deserve.”

