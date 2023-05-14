One in three people who notice dementia symptoms ‘keep it to themselves’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

One in three people who notice dementia symptoms ‘keep it to themselves’

By Press Association
Research suggests people with dementia are putting off getting a diagnosis (PA) (Alamy/PA)
Research suggests people with dementia are putting off getting a diagnosis (PA) (Alamy/PA)

One in three people (33%) who notice symptoms of dementia in themselves or a loved one keep their fears to themselves for more than a month, a survey suggests.

The study, for the Alzheimer’s Society to mark Dementia Action Week, found people often suffer in silence or confuse early symptoms with old age.

The poll of 1,137 adults aged 18 to 85 was completed online by people living with diagnosed dementia, carers, people undiagnosed who suspect they have dementia and people who suspect a loved one has dementia.

Of those surveyed, just 15% brought up the issue straight away and 11% said they still had not raised their concerns after first spotting symptoms.

Around a quarter (23%) waited more than six months before they spoke to a medical professional.

The Alzheimer’s Society has launched a new campaign – It’s not called getting old, it’s called getting ill – to encourage people to seek support in getting a diagnosis.

The survey found that confusing dementia symptoms with normal ageing was the top reason people stayed silent (64%), followed by not wanting to worry their loved one (33%) and fears of how their relationships might change (16%).

Some 44% said they were scared people would speak down to them or their loved one after they were diagnosed, or treat them like a child.

Mother-of-two Emma Ruscoe’s husband Simon, from Solihull, was diagnosed with early onset dementia in 2019, aged 55.

She said: “It started in the car, he asked me a question, and then asked me the same thing moments later. He began losing objects, forgetting things and becoming withdrawn from everyone.

“I was terrified, the man I married over 30 years ago was slipping away and I didn’t know why, or what to do.

“Simon knew something was wrong but was reluctant to talk because he was worried about how others would treat him – our friends thought I made it up and was experiencing menopause or stress. I begged him to see a doctor.

“The experience was frightening, stepping into the unknown. But we came out of the appointment knowing what the future held and how we would deal with it together.

“The diagnosis was a huge relief. It’s difficult to accept – it took Simon nine months to say out loud that he had dementia.

“But you have to, there is no shame in seeking help. It allowed our family to plan for the future and get the support and advice we desperately needed, and I want other families to know that there is help out there.”

Kate Lee, chief executive of the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We can’t continue to avoid the ‘d’ word – we need to face dementia head on.

“This Dementia Action Week we want everyone to know there is support out there if you’re confused about symptoms, or don’t know how to have that first tricky conversation.

“As soon as you realise something is not right, come to Alzheimer’s Society – you can use our symptoms checklist to help have that all-important first chat with your GP.

“At Alzheimer’s Society we’re dedicated to providing help and hope to everyone affected by dementia – nine in 10 people told us they benefited from getting a diagnosis, helping them access the treatments, support and advice a diagnosis unlocks.”

The charity said getting an early diagnosis is crucial to help manage symptoms.

The breakthrough Alzheimer’s drugs lecanemab and donanemab, which hit the headlines in recent weeks, are shown to work better in people who are diagnosed earlier.

The Alzheimer’s Society used the firm Yonder to conduct the survey.

