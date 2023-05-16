Up to one in three with rheumatoid arthritis ‘at risk of long-term opioid use’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Up to one in three with rheumatoid arthritis ‘at risk of long-term opioid use’

By Press Association
Opioids are sometimes prescribed for pain relief from rheumatoid arthritis in the short-term (Samunella/Alamy/PA)
Up to one in three people diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis could be at risk of long-term opioid use, a new study suggests.

Academics warned that people diagnosed with rheumatic and musculoskeletal conditions (RMD) are “vulnerable” to long-term use of the strong pain relief medicines.

Experts warned that people who use the drugs over a long period can become addicted and opioid dependency is linked to other harms.

The new paper, published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, examined information on more than 800,000 people registered at GP surgeries across the UK who have a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, osteoarthritis or fibromyalgia.

They examined information on opioid use among these patients between 2006 and 2021.

The researchers, led by academics from the University of Manchester, found that one in seven patients become long-term opioid users.

This could be as high as one in three patients who have rheumatoid arthritis or fibromyalgia, the authors said.

“Our study shows that a considerable proportion of patients with RMDs starting opioids for the first time, transition to long-term opioid use,” said study principle investigator Dr Meghna Jani from the University of Manchester.

“Because long-term opioid therapy is associated with poor health outcomes, these findings warrant vigilance when prescribing these drugs.

“Long-term use is particularly pronounced in fibromyalgia patients, who suffer chronic widespread pain for which there are no disease modifying treatment options.

“This is also more common than we initially thought, in rheumatoid arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis.”

Commenting on the study, Deborah Alsina, chief executive of the charity Versus Arthritis, said: “People with arthritis experiencing relentless and excruciating chronic pain are often desperate for pain relief, and it is sometimes appropriate for doctors to prescribe opioids in the short term.

“If people benefit from opioids, then they should be able to access these medicines.

“However, there are some who have a negative experience taking opioids, including risk of dependence due to long-term use. Others have found that opioids make no difference to their quality of life, for good or bad.

“The decision to take any medicine should always be shared between a person and their doctor. This research can be used by doctors to inform people with arthritis of the possible benefits and risks of opioids and whether it is the right medicine for them.”

