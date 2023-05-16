Lack of time or motivation putting Britons off getting healthy – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lack of time or motivation putting Britons off getting healthy – poll

By Press Association
The cost of gym membership and food prices also appeared to put people off making healthier choices, the poll suggests (Alamy/PA)
The cost of gym membership and food prices also appeared to put people off making healthier choices, the poll suggests (Alamy/PA)

A lack of time and motivation are putting people off getting fit, a poll suggests.

The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) said these were some of the main barriers preventing people from making healthy changes to their diet and being more physically active.

Other barriers include people not knowing where to start, a lack of confidence and feeling too tired.

The cost of gym membership and food prices also appeared to put people off making healthier choices, the poll suggests.

Almost a quarter (24%) said that nothing prevents them from eating healthily and being physically active.

More than 2,000 UK adults were asked: “Which, if any, of the following prevent you from making healthy changes to your diet and being more physically active?”

The poll, conducted by YouGov on behalf of the charity, found:

– 38% said a lack of motivation prevented them from eating healthily and being more active.
– 35% said they feel “too tired”.
– 26% said they did not have time.
– 25% cited their work/life balance.
– 25% cited the cost of exercising, such as a gym membership or equipment fees, as a barrier to being more physically active, while 30% said food costs were preventing them from eating more healthily.
– 16% said that they lacked confidence while 12% claimed they did not know where to start.

The figures show disparities among age groups, with nearly half of younger adults (aged 25 to 34) citing “feeling too tired” as a barrier compared with 23% of 55-year-olds.

Some 29% of men said feeling too tired was preventing them from making healthier choices compared with 40% of women.

The WCRF has launched a free healthy living plan called Activ8 where participants receive regular emails over eight weeks to help make healthy eating and getting more active a part of their daily routine.

Matt Lambert, health information and promotion manager at the WCRF, said: “Living in a healthier way, whether that’s cooking from scratch more often or getting more active, can be easier said than done, especially when tiredness and motivation play such an important role.

“It can also be challenging knowing where to start, let alone motivating ourselves to make changes. That’s why, with the help of Activ8, we want to support and empower people on their journey towards being healthier.”

