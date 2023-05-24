Alexa Chung opens up about endometriosis and says women are being ‘dismissed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alexa Chung opens up about endometriosis and says women are being ‘dismissed’

By Press Association
Alexa Chung (Ian West/PA)
Alexa Chung (Ian West/PA)

Alexa Chung has said women are being “dismissed, misdiagnosed and left floundering” before getting tested for endometriosis.

The fashion designer, presenter and model, 39, said she received treatment for the painful condition while a cyst was being removed.

In a piece for British Vogue, she details her and other women’s experiences and also cites medical professionals’ advice.

Chung, who was on shows such as Popworld and former Channel 4 strand T4, writes: “The condition is shrouded in mystery and misinformation, and frequently mishandled by doctors. There’s no cure.

“Often sufferers end up going back for surgery after surgery. Shockingly, there are stories of some doctors suggesting that women have a baby to suppress their symptoms.”

A research paper at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, said in 2019 that women in the city have been recommended pregnancy “despite no research evidence for benefit”.

Chung also said when she told a gynaecologist she had been “unable to leave a bathroom stall” due to heavy flow at an airport, the doctor asked if she knew what periods are.

Chung added: “This kind of experience is unfortunately not an anomaly. It can take an average of eight years to diagnose endometriosis.

“Those who have it often find themselves dismissed, misdiagnosed and left floundering before getting on waiting lists for a laparoscopy: a type of keyhole surgery used to seek out pesky endometrial cells, which is currently the only way to know for sure if someone has the condition.”

In March, scientists launched the first clinical trial in four decades to assess a potential new treatment for endometriosis.

Researchers from the universities of Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Birmingham plan to see whether the drug, dichloroacetate, could be the first ever non-hormonal and non-surgical treatment for endometriosis.

If successful, it could help manage pain among those with the condition.

According to Endometriosis UK, it takes an average of seven-and-a-half years for women to get a diagnosis and affects around 1.5 million women in the UK.

The chronic condition sees tissue similar to the lining of the womb grow elsewhere in the body, such as around the ovaries.

The tissue sheds in the same way that blood does during the menstrual cycle, but has nowhere to escape to, causing inflammation, pain, and a build-up of scar tissue.

