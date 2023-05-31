NHS staff to begin receiving pay rises as new deal takes effect By Press Association June 1 2023, 12.03am Share NHS staff to begin receiving pay rises as new deal takes effect Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/lifestyle/health-and-wellbeing/5793022/nhs-staff-to-begin-receiving-pay-rises-as-new-deal-takes-effect/ Copy Link Some NHS staff are still threatening strike action (Alamy/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]