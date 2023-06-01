Climate change exacerbating UK wealth inequality, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climate change exacerbating UK wealth inequality, study suggests

By Press Association
Climate impacts such as flooding disproportionately affect poorer people because they are less able to recover (Joe Giddens/PA)
Climate effects are exacerbating long-term wealth inequality with poorer UK households more vulnerable to temperature shocks and air pollution and flooding, a study has found.

Rising temperatures have been found to have statistically significant impacts on all measures of wealth inequality in the long term with this being particularly noticeable between the wealthiest 10% and the poorest 10%.

The researchers, from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and institutions from South Africa and Germany, used wealth inequality data from the Office of National Statistics and monthly temperature data from the Met Office.

They compared them between the period 2006-2018 and using the year-on-year temperature rise as a measure of climate risk.

They used this to gauge the impact of temperature changes and climate shocks, such as extreme heat, between richer and poorer households and found them to have the strongest effect against poorer households because they have less resources to recover and adapt.

Climate effects are more pronounced for poorer households in high-climate-risk areas, where exposure to heatstroke or climate-related illnesses are more common, or where droughts and floods can affect food security.

Although rich households are not immune to climate change, they are more able to diversify their resources, the researchers said.

The study also found that wealth inequality increases significantly between the 20% and 10% richest households compared to those of median wealth, while inequality is reduced between the average household and the poorest.

Ways suggested to reduce the widening inequality include providing homes with better insulation to help poorer people cut energy costs and redistributing revenue generated from carbon taxes while mitigating the effects of extreme heat, floods and other climate risks.

Lead author Dr Xin Sheng of ARU said: “Even within higher-income countries, poorer people can also be more vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

“The findings highlight the disproportionate increased burden of climate change on households that are already experiencing poverty, particularly households in high-climate risk areas.

“For example, climate change can pose a serious health threat through food insecurity and increased toxic air pollution. Extreme weather can affect crop production, which can push up food and fuel costs.

“As such, measures to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change need to be tailored so as not to overburden the poor.”

