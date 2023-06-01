Abortion service bosses ‘out of touch’ with frontline staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abortion service bosses ‘out of touch’ with frontline staff

By Press Association
The Care Quality Commission has published its finding after an inspection of the HQ of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (PA)
Bosses at the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) have been told to offer staff more support and better manage risks after a leadership review by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

BPAS provides abortion care on behalf of the NHS on a not-for-profit basis to more than 100,000 women each year, with 49 clinics in England falling under CQC regulation.

Inspectors visited the charity’s administrative headquarters in Warwickshire over two days in February 2023 to review its leadership and governance.

This was sparked by inspections at 12 BPAS locations between April and December last year, which found women were not always receiving care in a timely manner and that systems to safely administer and record medicines were not always in line with national regulations.

In its review, the CQC said some BPAS leaders lacked experience and knowledge and had an ineffective approach when it came to monitoring strategy.

It said some bosses were “out of touch” with frontline staff and the issues they were raising.

When it came to investigating incidents, the CQC said there was a “lack of clinical oversight and engagement” among BPAS leadership and risks and poor performance were “not always dealt with appropriately or quickly enough”.

However, BPAS was praised for its transparency when reporting incidents and its “active role” in researching abortion care.

The regulator has now told BPAS it must better manage clinical and corporate risks and make sure policies and procedures are consistent to support staff to deliver its services.

Carolyn Jenkinson, deputy director of secondary and specialist healthcare at the CQC, said: “We inspected a number of BPAS services last year as part of our planned and risk-based inspection programme. Those inspections found a number of examples of good practice, but in some cases, they also identified concerns.

“We’ve seen positive action in response by local services with steps being taken to act on CQC’s findings and address safety risks that were identified – and we continue to monitor this progress.

“However, that local action must now be supported by action at a corporate level to ensure that senior management and members of the board have true oversight and that robust governance arrangements are in place.

“We shared our immediate feedback from the inspection with senior leaders and they are clear on the governance issues that need to be addressed. We remain in regular contact with BPAS and will monitor the quality and safety of services as they progress their improvement plans.”

A spokesperson for BPAS added: “Over the past three years, we have cared for record numbers of women and are proud to have preserved access during the pandemic through the development of our world-leading telemedical abortion service.

“The pace of change has been intense and the rise in women’s needs has increased the pressure on our organisation. After a period of significant growth at a service level, we are now focused on ensuring that our policies, procedures and structures are fully suited to the size and scale of the charity we have become.

“As highlighted by the CQC in their report, we know we have changes to make to ensure we have clear and effective governance and oversight of our services across the UK – including improving risk escalation processes and involvement from floor to board, ensuring data are better reported and analysed so we can offer continual improvement and meeting structures and cycles reviewed.

“We are looking at all these areas in detail and are working closely with NHS England. We look forward to sharing our progress with the CQC.”

The charity said it will soon publish a strategy and improvement plan for the coming two years.

