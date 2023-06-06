Cancer patient taking steps towards recovery after stem cell transplant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Cancer patient taking steps towards recovery after stem cell transplant

By Press Association
Leukaemia patient Emily Land, 21, is aiming to walk 10,000 steps a day to raise money for the Anthony Nolan charity and help her recovery after a stem cell transplant (Anthony Nolan/PA)
Leukaemia patient Emily Land, 21, is aiming to walk 10,000 steps a day to raise money for the Anthony Nolan charity and help her recovery after a stem cell transplant (Anthony Nolan/PA)

A cancer patient who received a stem cell transplant has challenged herself to walk 10,000 steps a day for a month to raise cash and help her recover.

Emily Land, 21, from Leeds, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in October 2021 but, despite a course of intensive chemotherapy, her cancer came back.

She suffered sepsis three times and pneumonia twice during treatment and doctors told her a stem cell transplant was her best chance of survival.

Following a search, a matching stem cell donor was found through the Anthony Nolan stem cell register in November, and Ms Land had her life-saving transplant in December.

Following the transplant, she was unable to walk on her own, sometimes only being able to do three to five steps a day before becoming exhausted.

Now, as part of her recovery, she is walking again and is doing 10,000 steps a day for four weeks to raise money for Anthony Nolan.

She said: “Anthony Nolan is close to my heart. With the charity’s help, my friends and family campaigned across the country to try find a stem cell match, and, in the end, I found a donor all the way over in the Netherlands.

“The work that Anthony Nolan did is very much the reason I had a second chance at life. That’s why I want to do as much as I can for them.

“For my recovery, my doctors said the best thing to do is try to be as active as possible.

“Hopefully by doing this I can encourage more people to sign up to become potential life-savers for people like me.”

Ms Land is sharing her progress on TikTok in the hope of raising awareness of Anthony Nolan’s work. She has also set up a JustGiving page.

About 2,400 people in the UK need a stem cell transplant from a stranger every year.

Henny Braund, chief executive of Anthony Nolan, said: “All of us at Anthony Nolan are thrilled to see how well Emily is doing after her transplant, and it’s especially heart-warming to hear that she wants to raise money to help us continue our lifesaving work.

“Without our supporters, our work simply wouldn’t be possible; without them, there would be no cure for patients like Emily.

“The funds that Emily raises will allow us to sign up more potential stem cell donors to the Anthony Nolan register, and any one of them could give a second chance at life to someone with blood cancer.”

– To find about more about joining the Anthony Nolan register, visit www.anthonynolan.org

