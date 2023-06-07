Social care volunteer plans ‘a drop in the ocean compared to what is needed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health & Wellbeing

Social care volunteer plans 'a drop in the ocean compared to what is needed'

By Press Association
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said volunteers will be an addition rather than a replacement for trained carers (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said volunteers will be an addition rather than a replacement for trained carers (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A new volunteer programme in the struggling social care sector is “a drop in the ocean”, according to a care leader who has called for much more help from the Government to address record vacancies.

Volunteers would be an addition rather than a replacement for trained carers, the Health Secretary has said.

Steve Barclay’s comments came as the Government was expected to announce the launch of a joint NHS and social care volunteer responders programme for England on Wednesday.

New volunteers for social care would take medical equipment and medicines to people’s homes in an effort to free up packed hospital wards, the Guardian reported, ahead of the official announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care.

But the leader of a major care group described the plans as “a drop in the ocean” in a sector which saw 165,000 vacancies recorded for the year 2021/22.

Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group which represents providers in York and North Yorkshire, said while the volunteer announcement is welcome it is “only a tiny little bit” in terms of help and “much more” is needed.

Mr Barclay told BBC Breakfast: “Volunteers need to be additional, not a replacement, to social care and that’s exactly how we intend to use them.

“But we do think volunteers have always played an important role within the NHS we think that can be applied more widely.”

Mr Padgham told the programme: “From our perspective, it’s a drop in the ocean, there’s much more that needs to be done.

“Volunteers are welcome of course and they do an excellent job but they can’t do the job of trained carers, that’s the problem.

“People are lonely, people want to have a bit of socialisation, they want to have errands run, so that’s a great help but it’s only a tiny little bit, we need much more. It’s welcome, but we need to do more.”

