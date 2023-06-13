Hip surgery policies based on weight ‘worsen health inequality’, study warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hip surgery policies based on weight ‘worsen health inequality’, study warns

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

NHS policies that restrict a patient’s access to hip replacement surgery based on their weight have been criticised as “restrictive” by researchers.

A study by the University of Bristol said rules put in place by NHS clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) across England more than a decade ago are “inappropriate and worsening health inequalities”.

Researchers looked at the rates of hip replacement surgery in 480,363 patients between January 2009 and December 2019 using figures from the National Joint Registry.

The regional data was then compared to areas with and without a body mass index score (BMI) policy in place.

They found that regional differences in rules meant some areas have no policy in place, while in others patients are denied access to hip replacements until their BMI is below a certain level.

The study was conducted before the NHS moved from CCGs to integrated care systems (ICS) in 2022, but researchers said there were still “geographical variations” in policies.

Dr Joanna McLaughlin, a doctoral research fellow at Bristol Medical School and lead author of the study, said: “NHS policy on whether people can immediately access referral for hip replacement surgery if they are overweight or obese varies depends on where you live in England.

“Nice (The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) guidance on arthritis was updated in October 2022, and it clearly states that BMI should not be used to exclude people from referral to surgery, but restrictive policies are still in use in some regions.

“Both this current study, and our study on knee replacements published last June, show these policies have concerning associations with a sharp drop in the rate of joint replacements, worsening symptom scores, and worsening health inequalities.”

The research team urged commissioners and decision makers to “reconsider restrictive policies”.

They added the move from CCGs to ICGs “is an important opportunity for positive changes” in the NHS.

The study, published in BMC Medicine, was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

