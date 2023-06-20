NHS could see more apprenticeships in ‘harder to recruit’ areas – Barclay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS could see more apprenticeships in ‘harder to recruit’ areas – Barclay

By Press Association
Nurse and doctor apprentices could help boost staffing levels in areas where it is traditionally harder to recruit health workers in England, the Health Secretary has suggested (Aaron Chown/PA)
Nurse and doctor apprentices could help boost staffing levels in areas where it is traditionally harder to recruit health workers in England, the Health Secretary has suggested (Aaron Chown/PA)

Nurse and doctor apprentices could help boost staffing levels in areas where it is traditionally harder to recruit health workers in England, the Health Secretary has suggested.

It is expected that the much-anticipated NHS workforce plan will set out how to boost home-grown doctors and nurses to help stop overreliance on recruiting from overseas.

As part of this, it is expected that the number of medics trained via the apprenticeship route will be ramped up significantly.

Asked about the workforce plan, Steve Barclay told the Health and Social Care Committee: “A huge amount of work has gone into the long term workforce plan.

“I think it’s an extremely important document.

“It’s not simply and it would be a mistake to see it simply as a question of numbers.

“There’s a consensus that we need to grow our domestic supply, international recruitment has always been a part of the NHS throughout its history, always has a role to play, and particularly in the short term will continue to have a role to play.

“But that will, over the longer term become more competitive to sustain as other countries increasingly compete for the same workforce.

“So I think there’s a consensus that we need to grow our workforce in terms of our domestic numbers.

“But alongside that, I think we need to think about the wider skills mix, how do we have more career progression between roles?

“Secondly, I think there’s a lot more we can do around vocational training, so a lot of the trusts that find it difficult to recruit in certain parts of the country, the more we can have apprenticeships, the more we can grow our own, I think that is hugely desirable and should be a key part of the long term workforce plan.”

He added that the documents would also address issues with technology currently inhibiting the workforce but will also set out ambitions including the use of AI technology to free up clinicians time.

“So I think there’s a lot of opportunities within the plan above simply a question of a numbers game,” he said.

He added: “There’s a strong desire to get the document published, the NHS family as a whole is extremely keen for us to publish, the Chancellor committed in the autumn statement that we would do so this year.

“A lot of work has already gone in. But it’s right that for something that is so important, it is right that we also take our time on the document as part of that publication.”

Asked about chances of the document being published on or around the health service’s NHS 75th anniversary on July 5, Mr Barclay said “nine out of 10”.

The plan has been delayed a number of times and NHS commentators have repeatedly called for its publication to help set out how the Government and NHS intends to tackle NHS workforce shortages.

There are currently more than 112,000 full time equivalent vacancies in the NHS in England.

It has been suggested that some areas which find it hard to recruit clinicians are in remote locations or not routinely used for medical school placements so are unfamiliar to doctors in training.

And a Nuffield Trust report from 2022 highlighted how regional variation in NHS staffing levels can lead to “inequalities” in patients’ access to services.

Meanwhile Mr Barclay was also asked about the wave of strikes which have hit the NHS.

He said that the strikes were causing a “headwind” in the Government’s plans to cut the NHS waiting lists.

But he said there needs to be movement on “both sides” in the dispute with junior doctors, saying their current demand of a 35% rise was “not an affordable demand”.

Meanwhile, he said that he was keen to work with nurses on “other aspects” of the deal which was agreed by the NHS Staff Council for the one million staff on the Agenda for Change NHS contract.

On top of a revised pay offer, ministers agreed to look at a package of measures including nursing career progression and how to tackle violence against staff.

“From a department point of view, we are extremely keen to take forward the other elements of the deal… the RCN (Royal College of Nursing) was at the table as part of Staff Council throughout those negotiations and there were specific issues they raised in those negotiations that we took on board and then she recommended that to her own members.

“So we’re keen to get on with the other elements of the agreement and to do that in an extremely constructive spirit.”

Meanwhile, committee member Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York, said that her constituents are facing a seven-year wait for dentistry care.

But Mr Barclay said that he could not commit to the date a dental recovery plan would be published.

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Merseyside man who stashed thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a jar near a public footpath in Aberdeen has been jailed. Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via the car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen Picture shows; Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
Even something as innocent as tea can get caught up in food crime (Image: Canadapanda/Shutterstock)
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…