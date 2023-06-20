Government ‘shares lessons’ on vaping with Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government ‘shares lessons’ on vaping with Australia

By Press Association
The UK is ‘sharing lessons’ on vaping with Australia, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said (PA)
The Government is “open” to taking more steps to protect children from vaping, the health secretary has said.

Steve Barclay said he is keen to learn lessons on vaping restrictions from Australia – where ministers have announced vapes are to be banned unless they were given out on prescription.

Mr Barclay told the House of Common’s Health and Social Care Committee that he was examining the controls on vaping in Australia to see whether any “lessons” could be learned.

But he insisted that health officials were keen to strike a balance to ensure smokers can use the products to help them kick the habit.

Dr Caroline Johnson, an MP on the committee, said that she had “huge concerns” around vaping in children and highlighted that eight children in her constituency in Lincolnshire, who all attended the same school, “collapsed at different times following vapes, requiring hospital treatment and some of them have become quite unwell”.

She added: “All these colours and flavours like ‘unicorn milkshake’ cannot possibly be designed for an adult middle-aged smoker to quit.”

Asked what work the Government was doing on vaping, Mr Barclay said that HMRC is to publish an updated illicit tobacco strategy and he pointed to a recent announcement by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who pledged to close a loophole that allows the vaping industry to give free samples of vapes to children in England.

Mr Barclay added: “In terms of vaping I think there’s a recognition in the fact that we’ve been having an annual review since 2014… that vaping is not risk free, that is it does pose potential risks and those are not clear.

“I think the current view of the Department is that those risks are a fraction of the risks of smoking cigarettes, but clearly it is an area where the data is evolving and people are learning more about the risks specific to vaping itself.

“What is coming through in the debate is particularly the concern in terms of the uptake (among) children and vaping and the way that products are being marketed in a way that particularly looks like it’s targeted at children and that is something (health minister) Neil O’Brien has been looking at in the context of the call for evidence that closed last week.

“So again, we’ve announced some initial measures on that, it is something that the Prime Minister gave a speech on a few weeks ago, making some changes, but we’re also open to looking at more and that is something we’re working through.”

He continued: “We’ve already taken some steps, but also we’re very alive to the ongoing issues around single-use disposable vapes, around the the amount of nicotine content that is allowed, or minimum quality standards in terms of flavours, how they’re packaged, and so on.

“I had a meeting with a leading Australian figure this morning in terms of some of the lessons around the vaping industry in Australia, and how we can look at what has been done there and are there any lessons that we can share with each other.”

Mr Barclay told MPs: “The suggestion made to me was that (there are) 50,000 to 70,000 additional quits per year in England, potentially from vaping.

“But at the same time, I think there’s growing concern more generally about the way vaping has been marketed, the take-up in schools.

“And therefore how do we get that balance right between what it may offer in terms of smoking cessation, but clearly the risk particularly around children.

“The Chief Medical Officer and others, who obviously bring the professional expertise, in terms of where we set the right balance on that.”

Earlier this month, leading paediatricians warned that “youth vaping is fast becoming an epidemic among children” as they called on the Government to ban disposable vapes.

In response to the Government consultation on e-cigarettes the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health warned that e-cigarettes “are not a risk-free product and can be just as addictive, if not more so than traditional cigarettes”.

Meanwhile Mr Barclay was questioned about why the ban on buy-one-get-one-free deals on junk food was “kicked into the long grass” by the Government.

He told the committee: “I would show the impact assessment which says that it will only save two to three calories a day, equivalent to a single grape.

“I think the the important point with issues like that is we need to get the balance right between the effectiveness of the measures that we’re taking, and we have as a government we willing to take measures such as on restricting locations addressing some of the pester power that was a real concern for many parents, so we have taken steps like that.

“We announced the innovative treatment on obesity last week.

“So we are taking steps on what is effective and balanced out with also the cost-of-living impacts.”

