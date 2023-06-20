Number of teenage girls with eating disorders has soared, experts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of teenage girls with eating disorders has soared, experts warn

By Press Association
The number of cases of self-harm was 38% higher than expected among girls aged 13 to 16, researchers said (PA)
There has been a significant rise in the number of teenage girls diagnosed with eating disorders in recent years, academics have warned.

Experts also sounded the alarm over an increase in rates of self-harm among teenage girls.

With more girls diagnosed in wealthier neighbourhoods, eating disorder experts said there could be a “postcode lottery of care”, with those in more deprived communities unable to access the support they need.

The new study, published in the Lancet Child And Adolescent Health journal, saw experts examine UK GP records for children and young people aged 10 to 24 between 2010 and 2024.

The researchers from the University of Manchester, Keele University, University of Exeter and mental health research charity The McPin Foundation looked at anonymised GP health records of over nine million patients from 1,881 general practices in the UK.

Since March 2020, when the pandemic hit, eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa or bulimia were 42% higher than would be expected for teenage girls aged 13-16, and 32% higher for those aged 17-19, they found.

The number of cases of self-harm was 38% higher than expected among girls aged 13 to 16.

No increase in self-harm was observed among boys or girls of other ages.

The researchers said they did not identify a rise in reported eating disorders among boys.

But the charity Beat said it had seen “significant increases” in contacts from young men.

And it said the overall figures were “not surprising” after the charity had a 300% increase in calls to its helpline during the pandemic.

The charity also raised concerns over inequitable access to care for patients, with children from wealthier backgrounds more likely to be diagnosed.

Even before Covid, a diagnosis of an eating disorder was more common among girls from affluent backgrounds.

But after the crisis, the gap rose even further with those in wealthy communities seeing a 52% higher rate of diagnosis compared to previous trends, while those from poorer backgrounds had a 22% rise in cases.

Lead author Dr Pearl Mok, from the University of Manchester, said: “The reasons for the increase in eating disorder diagnoses and self-harm episodes amongst teenage girls during the pandemic are likely to be complex and could be due to a mixture of issues such as social isolation, anxiety resulting from changing routines, disruption in education, unhealthy social media influences, and increased clinical awareness.

“Our study is large but episodes of self-harm that were not treated by health services were not captured in our data, so the rise in self-harm incidence might have been even greater than we observed. However, it is also possible that cases of self-harm not coming to the attention of services may have exhibited a different pattern.

“We found that the increase in eating disorders and self-harm was greater in less deprived than in more deprived areas. This may reflect differences in service provision and challenges in accessing clinical care, rather than greater increases in risks for self-harm and eating disorders during the pandemic amongst those living in the least than in the most deprived communities.”

Commenting on the study, Tom Quinn, director of external affairs at eating disorder charity Beat, said: “These figures are shocking but sadly not surprising; during the height of the pandemic we saw demand for our helpline services spike by 300% and it is still remaining high.

“We also know that the NHS is treating more children and young people than ever before, with healthcare professionals under huge amounts of strain.

“It is surprising that there has been no increase in diagnoses in young men, as we have seen significant increases in contact and the latest NHS data shows more demand in both young men and women.

“This much-needed research has also raised some pertinent questions around care inequality.

“The rise in diagnoses in less deprived areas cannot be attributed to any one cause, but in general people in those areas will have easier access to primary care, making it more likely that eating disorders will be spotted earlier. We know there is still a postcode lottery and these gaps must be addressed so that everyone can get the help they need as quickly as possible.”

Gemma Byrne, policy and campaigns manager at mental health charity Mind, said: “It is deeply concerning to see such an increase in the number of young women experiencing eating disorders, and facing a postcode lottery when it comes to treatment.

“Across the board, from community to acute care, the services are struggling to keep pace with a nation in the grip of a mental health crisis.

“Young people with mental health problems are bearing the brunt of years of under-investment.

“The mental health care system needs a complete overhaul to deal with the level of demand services are facing.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We recognise the devastating impact eating disorders can have on an individual and family’s life, which is why we’re investing an additional £2.3 billion a year in NHS mental health services by March 2024, so more adults, children and young people in England can receive appropriate treatment.

“Capacity at children and young people’s community eating disorder services is also being increased across the country thanks to an additional government investment of up to £54 million a year by March 2024.”

