Stem cell transplant ‘only chance’ for eight-year-old with blood cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Stem cell transplant ‘only chance’ for eight-year-old with blood cancer

By Press Association
Bobby Browne from County Armagh has blood cancer (Anthony Nolan/PA)
Bobby Browne from County Armagh has blood cancer (Anthony Nolan/PA)

A family whose lives were “thrown out of balance” by their eight-year-old’s cancer diagnosis are seeking a stem cell donor in a bid to save his life.

Bobby Browne, from County Armagh in Northern Ireland, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in May 2022.

ALL, a type of fast-developing blood cancer, causes immature white cells to clog bone marrow, stopping it from creating healthy blood cells.

Prior to his illness, Bobby was an active boy who loved swimming and football, and is a massive Manchester United fan.

After chemotherapy failed, Bobby underwent innovative CAR-T therapy last November, which involves taking a patient’s T-cells and genetically modifying them to find and kill cancer.

However, in February 2023, Bobby’s family was told the therapy had failed and a stem cell transplant was the only chance of a cure.

Bobby is in isolation due to his weakened immune system and is unable to go to school or see friends.

His older sister Melissa said: “Finding out Bobby has blood cancer has thrown our world out of balance. We were so happy that the CAR-T treatment had worked initially, but hearing that it had left Bobby’s body too early was devastating.”

Bobby is eight years old and has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL). Previous treatments have failed and his family are now seeking a stem cell donor to treat the cancer.
Bobby has received chemotherapy and innovative CAR-T therapy, both of which have failed (Anthony Nolan/PA)

Bobby’s family is now working with blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan on the Bobby Needs A Hero campaign in a bid to encourage people to sign up to the stem cell donor register.

Melissa added: “No one deserves this, especially not an eight-year-old. If you’re able to sign up, please consider becoming a stem cell donor to give people like Bobby a second chance. If you have the opportunity to potentially save a life, take it.”

Henny Braund, chief executive of Anthony Nolan, added: “Finding Bobby a donor would be life-changing for him and his family.

“We are committed to supporting them as they wait for news of a donor who could save his life.

“If you’re aged 16-30, in good health, you could give hope to someone like Bobby by joining the Anthony Nolan register today.”

More from Press and Journal

Original 106 has announced its new breakfast presenters Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Original 106 announces new breakfast show presenters
Bobby Browne from County Armagh has blood cancer (Anthony Nolan/PA)
Andrew Martin: A little MG magic makes the motoring dream work
Bobby Browne from County Armagh has blood cancer (Anthony Nolan/PA)
Audi RS4 Avant: A seriously special drive
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Oban police: Officers investigate after man claims he was shoved down stairs
Defender Jake Davidson, right, in action for Queen's Park against Inverness midfielder Aaron Doran last season, is highly rated by his former manager Owen Coyle. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle signing Jake Davidson has Premiership potential, says Owen Coyle
Councillor Graham Leadbitter would like people using Moray's network of paths to be able to make a voluntary donation for their upkeep. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray core paths ranger job gets the go-ahead
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Rory Buccheri: Communities will be worse off if universities don't stay 'open to all'
Budget ferry service
Orkney council 'needs a Plan B' for replacement internal ferries
Logie Timber is to create up to four new jobs after a £240,000 investment. Image: HIE
Moray sawmill creating jobs after making £240,000 investment
The uninhabitable Rockall is in the North Atlantic Ocean (Image: Andy Strangeway)
Iain Maciver: I know Rockall about survival on a desolate islet