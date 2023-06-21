One in 10 health workers felt suicidal during pandemic, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in 10 health workers felt suicidal during pandemic, study finds

By Press Association
Around one in 10 healthcare workers had suicidal thoughts during the Covid-19 pandemic, new research has found (Victoria Jones/PA)
Around one in 10 healthcare workers had suicidal thoughts during the Covid-19 pandemic, new research has found.

The study – led by the University of Bristol and published in the PLOS One journal – looked at results from two surveys which were distributed to all healthcare workers, students and volunteers across 18 NHS trusts in England during the pandemic.

Data for the first survey was collected between April 2020 and January 2021 and was completed by 12,514 workers, while the second looked at October 2020 to August 2021 and was completed by 7,160 workers.

The first survey found 10.8% of workers reported having suicidal thoughts in the previous two months, while 2.1% had attempted to take their own life in the same period.

Some 11.3% of workers who did not report suicidal thoughts in the first survey reported them six months later, with 3.9% saying they had attempted suicide for the first time.

Answers highlighted that a lack of confidence in raising safety concerns, feeling unsupported by managers, and having to provide a lower standard of care contributed to staff distress, as well as exposure to things that went against people’s moral values.

Paul Moran, professor of psychiatry at the University of Bristol’s Centre for Academic Mental Health and one of the study’s lead authors, told the PA news agency: “A supportive work environment is very important for staff wellbeing.

“If managers offer insufficient support, this can have a very bad effect on staff mental health.

“NHS staff need to feel confident that, when they flag concerns, especially about patient safety, these concerns are listened to by their managers and that the concerns are being addressed.”

Coronavirus – Tue Dec 21, 2021
The UK’s preparedness for the pandemic is currently being looked at by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (Victoria Jones/PA)

The study’s findings came as the second week of public hearings in the Covid-19 Inquiry is under way. The probe is exploring the UK’s preparedness and resilience to the pandemic.

Last week, Brian Stanton, a lawyer representing the British Medical Association (BMA), told the inquiry many workers “felt pressured to work without adequate protection, with consequences for their mental and physical health”, with some even making aprons out of bin liners.

Dr Prianka Padmanathan, honorary research fellow at the University of Bristol’s Centre for Academic Mental Health and another of the study’s lead authors, said: “Our analyses show that among healthcare workers who had not experienced suicidal thoughts when first completing the survey, one in 10 reported experiencing them six months later.

“Additionally, almost one in 25 staff reported having attempted suicide for the first time.

“These findings highlight the scale of mental health issues across the NHS at a time of unprecedented concern.

“Improvements in mental health support and addressing structural issues around workforce and resources might significantly reduce suicidal thoughts and behaviour among health care workers.”

Professor Sir Simon Wessely, chief investigator for the survey and professor of psychiatry at King’s College London, said: “Let’s not forget that having a job is usually better for our mental health than not having a job.

“But sometimes the nature of the job can increase stress and strain on the individual.

“In these cases, this work reminds us that the best source of support to maintain your health and wellbeing are not mental health professionals or the people in charge of your organisation.

“It is the person next above you – your immediate supervisor, manager or report, and the people around you – your friends, family and colleagues.”

