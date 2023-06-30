Children’s intensive care ambulance service celebrates 25 years of saving lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Children’s intensive care ambulance service celebrates 25 years of saving lives

By Press Association
Advanced Nurse Practitioner Sarah Hardwick (top left) alongside Senior Staff Nurse Jayne Farrance (bottom left) and Ambulance Technician Blair McMurray (right) leave East Surrey Hospital (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Advanced Nurse Practitioner Sarah Hardwick (top left) alongside Senior Staff Nurse Jayne Farrance (bottom left) and Ambulance Technician Blair McMurray (right) leave East Surrey Hospital (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A father from Twickenham has praised children’s intensive care ambulance staff for saving his teenage daughter’s life as the service celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The South Thames Retrieval Service (STRS) transports critically ill children and young people from local hospitals to paediatric intensive care and critical care units across the south Thames region and beyond using specially equipped ambulances.

The retrieval team is made up of clinicians from Evelina London’s paediatric intensive care unit, who are trained in stabilising and transferring seriously ill children.

Advanced Nurse Practitioner Sarah Hardwick (right) alongside Senior Staff Nurse Jayne Farrance (top) and Ambulance Technician Blair McMurray arrive at East Surrey Hospital to help a young patient (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Isla, 14, was transferred by the service to Evelina London’s paediatric intensive care unit after she was diagnosed with severe pneumonia last December.

Isla’s father Charlie, 49, said he “felt helpless seeing Isla fighting for breath and not being able to do anything to help her” but he was reassured by “seeing how calm STRS were”.

“I’ve watched great sporting teams in action but this was as good as any of them,” he said.

Isla was put on a ventilator for two weeks to help with her breathing and “made a great recovery, both physically and mentally,” Charlie said.

He said: “We have no doubt that Isla wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for the STRS team and that, more than anything else, sums up the amazing job they do.”

The PA news agency spoke to two team members inside the back of an ambulance while they were on a trip to move a child from East Surrey Hospital to St George’s Hospital in Wimbledon.

Sarah Hardwic, an advanced nurse practitioner who has been working for STRS for 23 years, said the service helps children who are suffering from a “whole range” of problems, such as asthma, neurology disorders or physical injury.

Jayne Farrance, senior staff nurse/retrieval nurse for STRS, told the PA news agency that most of the children helped by the service are “tiny” and that the team uses special equipment suitable for small children.

Speaking inside the ambulance, Ms Farrance said: “We’ve got everything that we would need, because each child’s needs are different depending on their size and their condition.”

The service was launched in 1997 and in 2002 STRS became the first retrieval team in the UK that allowed parents to accompany their child during the transfer in specially equipped ambulances.

Senior Staff Nurse Jayne Farrance and Ambulance Technician Blair McMurray prepare to depart St George’s Hospital to return to Evelina Hospital after picking up a young patient (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Advanced nurse practitioner Ms Hardwic said the service has “changed massively” over the years.

She said: “When it first started… it would be a senior medic and a senior nurse going out with a bag of equipment and they would take a taxi out to the district general hospitals.

“They would help stabilise the child, and then they would call a 999 ambulance to get the child brought back into London.

“What we have now is our own purpose-built ambulances, which we’ve had for a long time, and so we’ve got two teams on 24/7 available so that when the district general hospitals call us, we can be there giving advice over the phone, helping them make decisions of whether the child needs to be brought to an intensive care… and mobilising the teams to actually go out and move the children.”

STRS provides advice and care to 2,000 critically ill children and young people in the south Thames region each year.

