Figures show growing number of staff leaving the NHS in England

By Press Association
New figures show a record rise in NHS leavers ((PA)
New figures show a record rise in NHS leavers ((PA)

A record number of staff left their jobs the NHS in England last year, reports suggest.

Some 169,512 staff left their NHS jobs across hospitals, community health services and other health organisations in 2022, compared to 149,678 the previous year, the Observer reported.

Health commentators said the data was “worrying” and raised concerns about a large number of staff feeling they need to leave citing the need for a better work-life balance.

But others suggested that the exodus of workers could peak in 2022 as the number of staff who deferred retirement due to the Covid-19 pandemic decided that it was the right time to stand down.

The new analysis was published just days after the NHS’ first ever long-term workforce plan was released.

The plan came with an extreme warning that, without action, the NHS could have 360,000 vacancies by 2037.

At present there are 112,000 vacancies across the NHS in England.

As well as setting out how to drive up new staff entering the NHS, the workforce plan also outlines a number of steps aimed at retention of current staff.

Officials have estimated that the focus on retention could see 130,000 more staff staying in their jobs over the next five years.

Commenting on the new figures, Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, told the Observer: “Staff did brilliant work during the pandemic, but there has been no respite. The data on people leaving is worrying and we need to see it reversed.

“We need to focus on staff wellbeing and continued professional development, showing the employers really do care about their frontline teams.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS Long Term Workforce Plan sets out how we will ensure we retain more of the staff we have and reform the way that they train and work so we are making the most of everyone’s education, skills and experience.

“The Plan includes a renewed focus on retention, with better opportunities for career development and improved flexible working options, which alongside Government reforms to the pension scheme should mean around 130,000 more staff stay working in NHS settings longer over the next 15 years.”

