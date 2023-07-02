NHS: Football clubs should ‘think seriously’ when agreeing gambling sponsorships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS: Football clubs should ‘think seriously’ when agreeing gambling sponsorships

By Press Association
The NHS in England has seen a steep rise in demand for support for ‘gambling-related harms’ (Ben Birchall/PA)
The NHS in England has seen a steep rise in demand for support for ‘gambling-related harms’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

Football teams should “think seriously” about their responsibilities to fans when accepting shirt sponsorships from gambling firms, the chief executive of NHS England has said.

It comes as the NHS in England has seen a steep rise in demand for support for “gambling-related harms”.

A record 1,389 patients were referred for help last year.

As a result, the NHS is launching seven more specialist gambling clinics to support people who are struggling.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that kids are seeing messages ‘every day’ that gambling is ‘OK’ (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Amanda Pritchard told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that children are seeing messages “every day” that gambling is “OK”.

“We’ve had three this week that have entered into deals with with gambling industry providers for shirt sponsorship, which means that it’s kids that are seeing every day now messages that say gambling is OK,” she said.

“And I think actually would be really great to see the gambling industry and also organisations like football clubs really think seriously about their responsibilities here too.”

She said that the NHS has seen a “really significant” increase in demand for its gambling addiction services.

“Back in 1948 when the NHS was founded you had to go to a bookie shop to place a bet, now it’s 24/7 on people’s phones,” she said.

“So unsurprisingly, we’re seeing a really significant increase in demand.

“And for people who have got severe gambling addiction, it’s a really cruel disease and it’s a life destroyer.

“Today we’re opening seven more clinics that brings the total to 15 specialist clinics.”

The new NHS clinics are to be set up in Milton Keynes, Thurrock, Bristol, Derby, Liverpool, Blackpool, and Sheffield.

This is on top of clinics already running in London, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, and Telford as well as a national clinic, which treats both gambling and gaming addiction in children and young people, based in London.

The NHS plans to treat up to 3,000 patients a year across the 15 clinics.

Patients with serious addiction will be helped though cognitive behavioural therapy, family therapy, support groups and aftercare.

Psychologists, therapists, psychiatrists, mental health nurses and peer support workers will staff the clinics, offering support to patients as well as their family members, partners, and carers.

A spokesperson for the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), said: “The BGC’s largest members pledged an additional £100m of funding between 2019 and 2023 for research, education and treatment (RET) services to be administered by the independent charity GambleAware and we continue to support and fund existing services delivered by charities such as GamCare’s 120 treatment centres, Gordon Moody and YGAMs youth outreach programmes, to ensure advice and support is free and easy to access.”

The spokesperson added: “Unlike the alcohol industry, which hands the NHS the bill for problems associated with alcohol, for over 20 years the betting industry has been the majority funder of research, education and treatment to tackle gambling harm and will continue to do so.”

More from Press and Journal

Rag n'Bone Man has cancelled his gig in Inverness tonight.
Rag n' Bone Man cancels major gig in Inverness at 11th hour
Kal, Bridget and Harold at Scottish SPCA.
Meet north-east pets Kal, Bridget and Harold who are looking for new homes
The team, pictured here training on Loch Ness, will take on Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in December. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Ex-forces Highlanders train for 3,000 mile Atlantic crossing to aid mental health causes
Six French chefs and a catering supplier's head of gastronomy at The Macallan Distillery on Speyside.
North-east food and drink 'magnifique' for top French chefs
Football fans talk about the beautiful game at a Football Memories event at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
At Pittodrie, fans with dementia rediscover football memories through pies, players and Paul Hegarty
CR0043669. Kathryn Wylie 29th June 2023. David Bremner is pictured leaving Elgin Court earlier today.
Drink-driving teen had 'one drink' after college then ploughed into another car
Looking down to Plockton on the south side of Loch Carron, from a heather covered hillside above the village. Supplied by Highland Coast Hotels
My first trip to the Highlands showcased everything Scotland has to offer
Exams are a stressful part of school life, but they do provide lessons for adulthood.
Should school exams be scrapped? An Aberdeen professor and Peterhead businessman give their views
Long after paying off their mortgages, elderly people are facing a different housing crisis (Image: Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Even post-mortgage, people in care homes are being hit with astronomical bills
SNP 'stringing along' local councils over school funding delays