NHS England sets up team to plan rollout of promising new drugs

By Press Association
NHS England has revealed a plan to set up a team to consider how to roll out promising new drugs before they are approved by regulators (Yui Mok/PA)
NHS England has set up a team that will plan how to rollout promising new drugs even as they wait to be approved by regulators, the chief executive of the health service has said.

It comes after new drug donanemab was found to slow cognitive and functional decline associated with Alzheimer’s by about 35% in a late-stage phase 3 clinical trial earlier this year.

Amanda Pritchard told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show that that they are “already thinking about” what it would take to roll out new drugs, such as donanemab.

“We’re already thinking about what would it take in terms of scanning capacity, what would it take until you have the ability to actually deliver these drugs,” she said.

“I’ve set up a team in NHS England, already working with colleagues, so that we get ahead and we’re ready if we get the green light.”

She said that dementia is the “biggest killer” in the UK.

“We’ve got potentially a million people in this country who’ve got dementia now,” she said. “It’s the biggest killer in the UK.

According to Eli Lilly and Company, which makes donanemab, the drug appeared to slow the decline associated with Alzheimer’s compared with a placebo in 1,182 people with early-stage disease based on those with intermediate levels of a protein known as tau.

The drug also resulted in 40% less decline in the ability to perform activities of daily living, according to the firm.

Almost half (47%) of those on donanemab had no clinical progression of disease at one year compared with 29% on a placebo (defined as no decline in the commonly-used clinical dementia rating scale sum of boxes score).

Similarly, another new dementia drug, lecanemab, has also shown promise – slowing decline by 27%.

