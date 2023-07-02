Snap of dedicated nurse amongst winners of NHS photography competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snap of dedicated nurse amongst winners of NHS photography competition

By Press Association
Photo of Mother Obe, a nurse at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (NHS England/PA)
Photo of Mother Obe, a nurse at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (NHS England/PA)

An image of a nurse with nearly 50 years of experience has been announced as one of the winners of a national photography competition for NHS staff and volunteers.

The best photographs have been chosen from five categories in the contest held to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

The winners and runners-up will be exhibited at the Fujifilm House of Photography in Covent Garden, London, from July 5.

The photograph of Mother Obe, a nurse at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital – who has 47 years’ experience, was taken by Nurse Emmanuel Espiritu and won the Our People category.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “This competition has provided the perfect opportunity for our incredible staff and volunteers to give a snapshot of life in the NHS, 75 years on from its inception – and we were amazed by the hundreds of brilliant, thought-provoking, and inspiring entries from NHS colleagues across the country.

“I want to offer my personal congratulations to the winners and everyone that took part – as we mark 75 years of the health service, your images will provide fantastic insight into life in our remarkable NHS throughout the exhibition and I cannot wait to see them in person.”

Senior pharmacist Wasim Baqir, of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, claimed the Our Innovations category with the photo showing hundreds of used vaccine vials in an orange sharps bin illustrating the Covid-19 vaccination programme (NHS England/PA)

The other winners include the photograph by senior pharmacist Wasim Baqir, of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which claimed the Our Innovations category with its depiction of hundreds of used vaccine vials in an orange sharps bin illustrating the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The photograph by paramedic Joe Cartwright, of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, shows an ambulance battling snowy conditions as the Beast from the East hit and won the Our Environment category (NHS England/PA)

The photograph by paramedic Joe Cartwright, of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, shows an ambulance battling snowy conditions as the Beast from the East hit the UK and it won the Our Environment category.

And the shot by senior research nurse Ewa Gasior, of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, won the Our Care category with the depiction of many hands contributing to delivering patient care.

Senior research nurse Ewa Gasior, of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, won the Our Care category with the depiction of many hands contributing to delivering patient care. (NHS England/PA)

Senior research nurse Ewa Gasior, of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, won the Our Care category with the depiction of many hands contributing to delivering patient care. (NHS England/PA Wire)

The winner of the Our Partners category, by Jenny Brodie and Mary McConnell – of Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and Royal Free Charity, captures the moment Flo, a freelance hairdresser funded by the Royal Free Charity, provides one of her weekly cut and wash services to a grateful patient.

The winner of the Our Partners category, is the image by Jenny Brodie and Mary McConnell, of Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and Royal Free Charity, which captures the moment Flo, a freelance hairdresser funded by the Royal Free Charity, provides one of her weekly cut and wash services to a grateful patient. (NHS England/PA)

Tom Watanabe, managing director for Fujifilm UK, said: “We know from working with NHS colleagues up and down the country the passion they have for the health service, even in the most challenging of times, so we were delighted to help shine a spotlight on some of these fantastic stories.

“The exhibition will offer the public a unique opportunity to see what happens behind the scenes in our health service every day and it is a fitting way to mark 75 years of the NHS.”

