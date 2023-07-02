Snap of dedicated nurse amongst winners of NHS photography competition

An image of a nurse with nearly 50 years of experience has been announced as one of the winners of a national photography competition for NHS staff and volunteers.

The best photographs have been chosen from five categories in the contest held to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

The winners and runners-up will be exhibited at the Fujifilm House of Photography in Covent Garden, London, from July 5.

The photograph of Mother Obe, a nurse at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital – who has 47 years’ experience, was taken by Nurse Emmanuel Espiritu and won the Our People category.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “This competition has provided the perfect opportunity for our incredible staff and volunteers to give a snapshot of life in the NHS, 75 years on from its inception – and we were amazed by the hundreds of brilliant, thought-provoking, and inspiring entries from NHS colleagues across the country.

“I want to offer my personal congratulations to the winners and everyone that took part – as we mark 75 years of the health service, your images will provide fantastic insight into life in our remarkable NHS throughout the exhibition and I cannot wait to see them in person.”

Senior pharmacist Wasim Baqir, of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, claimed the Our Innovations category with the photo showing hundreds of used vaccine vials in an orange sharps bin illustrating the Covid-19 vaccination programme (NHS England/PA)

The photograph by paramedic Joe Cartwright, of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, shows an ambulance battling snowy conditions as the Beast from the East hit and won the Our Environment category (NHS England/PA)

And the shot by senior research nurse Ewa Gasior, of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, won the Our Care category with the depiction of many hands contributing to delivering patient care.

The winner of the Our Partners category, by Jenny Brodie and Mary McConnell – of Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and Royal Free Charity, captures the moment Flo, a freelance hairdresser funded by the Royal Free Charity, provides one of her weekly cut and wash services to a grateful patient.

Tom Watanabe, managing director for Fujifilm UK, said: “We know from working with NHS colleagues up and down the country the passion they have for the health service, even in the most challenging of times, so we were delighted to help shine a spotlight on some of these fantastic stories.

“The exhibition will offer the public a unique opportunity to see what happens behind the scenes in our health service every day and it is a fitting way to mark 75 years of the NHS.”