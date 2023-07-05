Events take place in Northern Ireland to mark 75th anniversary of health service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events take place in Northern Ireland to mark 75th anniversary of health service

By Press Association
Daithi Mac Gabhann will be a guest at the event (File/PA)
Daithi Mac Gabhann will be a guest at the event (File/PA)

Events are taking place in Northern Ireland to mark the 75th anniversary of the health service.

Parliament Buildings at Stormont and Belfast City Hall are set to be lit up blue on Wednesday night to mark the 75th year of the National Health Service and its sister organisation in Northern Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland’s president Michael D Higgins hailed the organisation earlier this week during an address to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions conference in Kilkenny, as “one of the great achievements of humanity”.

Later the Northern Ireland Confederation for Health and Social Care (HSC) will host a celebration event in Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Guests are set to include six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann who inspired a change in the law around organ donation.

He has been on the waiting list for a heart transplant since 2018.

The George Cross Medal, which was presented to the HSC last summer by the Queen, will be on display.

The trade unions have welcomed an “overwhelming message of solidarity and support” for the health service and all the health staff.

Nurse strike
Anne Speed called for a pay rise for staff (Rebecca Black/PA)

Anne Speed, lead negotiator, contended those who created the health service “would turn in their grave at the denial of pay justice” for health staff.

“As the NHS celebrates its 75 birthday we are planning to return to the picket line and the street.

“Health staff in NI need a pay rise,” she said.

