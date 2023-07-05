NHS 75: Just over half of adults in Britain satisfied with healthcare system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS 75: Just over half of adults in Britain satisfied with healthcare system

By Press Association
Just over half of GB adults surveyed are satisfied with the healthcare system in the UK, according to new research by the Office for National Statistics (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Just over half of GB adults surveyed are satisfied with the healthcare system in the UK, according to new research by the Office for National Statistics (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A little more than half of people are satisfied with the healthcare system in the UK, new data has suggested on the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

The research comes from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which has published the first results of new research on insights into what people say matters most in life.

The data covers a range of measures including how satisfied people in Great Britain are with public services ranging from police to education.

Some 53.9% of people surveyed between May 17 and June 11 said they tended to be satisfied with the UK’s healthcare system, dropping to 46.6% among 25 to 34-year-olds.

The age group with the highest level of satisfaction was people aged 75 and over, at 59.3%.

Across the regions of England, satisfaction was lowest in the West Midlands at 44.7% and highest in Yorkshire & the Humber at 61.0%.

In Wales the level was 53.3% and in Scotland it was 61.4%.

It is the first time the ONS has asked this question as part of its regular opinions and lifestyle survey, which means there are no previous figures for comparison.

Other findings showed that a majority (86.5%) of those surveyed said they have made at least some changes to their lifestyle to help tackle environmental issues.

Less than two-thirds (63.5%) of people said they tend to be satisfied with the police in the UK, while just over half (56.2%) tend to be satisfied with the courts and legal system.

Some 60.7% agreed or strongly agreed that people from different backgrounds get on well together in their local area.

Around two-thirds (66.7%) said they tend to be satisfied with the education system in the UK.

Tim Vizard, from the ONS, said: “We have been exploring people’s wellbeing for over a decade now to understand how society is changing and what matters most to people.

“A lot has changed over the last 10 years, including most recently the coronavirus pandemic and increases to the cost of living. Today we have published new insights to reflect what matters to people across the UK.

“Measuring how we are doing as a society goes beyond economic measures and capturing this is a vital part of our work, looking beyond measures such as GDP.”

More from Press and Journal

An aerial view of the coast of Tiree.
'Locked out': New statistics highlight Tiree's housing crisis
Costel-Valeriu Ignat admitted stalking a woman he met on a flight. Image: DC Thomson.
Oil worker who stalked woman he met on plane ordered to stay away from…
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's £430,000 investment in Vicente Besuijen can still pay off
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Costa was caught with IIC on his mobile. Picture shows; Sergio Costa. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/07/2023
Man sent thumbs-up response to indecent image of child shared in WhatsApp paedophile group
CR0040975 An Talla, Dochgarroch Lock, Inverness For food and drink PHOTO GALLERY of Sarah Rankin hosting a live cooking demonstration at An Talla. Please take pictures of: - Sarah preparing her dish/dishes - these are TBC (at least 10 pictures) - ensure the names of the dishes are popped into their summaries, please - The completed dish/dishes - Canapes and the gin cocktails available for guests - Guests watching the demo and enjoying the canapes and cocktails (at least 10 pictures) - Guests together/separately smiling at the camera (at least 10 pictures) Sarah prepares the gin cured sea trout. 10th February '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Business Gateway: Supporting food and drink through difficult times
Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City at the Caledonian Stadium this weekend will have free entry with the option to donate to the Raise the Roof project. Image: SNS
Free entry for fans attending Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City
Ryan Duncan during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS
Ryan Duncan ready to experience European nights on the pitch at Aberdeen
Business owners Eric Semple and Inga Scott. Image: Island Custom Music
'Unique' musical souvenir launched in Shetland
Elgin Starbucks has a new home. Image: Sean McAngus/ DC Thomson
Elgin Starbucks completes move to its new High Street home
Former Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson in talks over move to Georgian top-flight