BBC Casualty first as real medics will talk to camera for NHS birthday episode

For the first time television drama Casualty will feature real-life medical professionals talking to camera about their experiences, the BBC said.

The standalone episode of the long-running continuing drama will celebrate 75 years of the NHS by showcasing real health workers such as ambulance call handlers, nurses, paramedics, doctors and surgeons who treat patients.

Jon Sen, executive producer of Casualty for BBC Studios said: “To mark the 75th anniversary we wanted to shine a light on the awe-inspiring work of the doctors, nurses and paramedics who work in the NHS.

“The episode tells a powerful story that dramatises the skill and immense team-work that goes into helping one patient, Amartya, as he fights for his life.

“We were thrilled when real medical professionals agreed to be interviewed to offer an insight into the highs and lows of dealing with these cases on a daily basis.

“In this one-off episode the audience gains a truly authentic glimpse behind the curtain to understand what it feels like to stand in the shoes of NHS professionals.”

The instalment will focus on Amartya, a motorbike rider who has been involved in a collision which has left him with life-threatening injuries.

Casualty’s characters will also feature as viewers hear the commentary from medical workers who will offer insight into the realities of working for the NHS.

The medical drama has been running since 1986 and follows medical workers at Holby City Hospital.

In celebration of the show’s 35th anniversary in 2021, three frontline medical workers were given the chance to join the Casualty team and work on shadow scripts to help develop future storylines.

The NHS was founded in post-war Britain in 1948.

The episode of Casualty will air on Saturday July 15 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.