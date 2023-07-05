Up to 10,000 Britons could take part in cancer vaccine trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Up to 10,000 Britons could take part in cancer vaccine trials

By Press Association
The Government signed an agreement with vaccine developer BioNTech to work on trials for personalised cancer vaccines (Jacob King/PA)
The Government signed an agreement with vaccine developer BioNTech to work on trials for personalised cancer vaccines (Jacob King/PA)

Up to 10,000 Britons are set to take part in clinical trials for personalised cancer vaccines by 2030 after the Government signed an agreement with a leading pharmaceutical firm.

Patients will be given precision immunotherapies which work by stimulating the immune system to recognise and eliminate cancer cells.

The announcement comes after the Government signed an agreement with German-based company BioNTech – which previously developed a coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer in less than a year.

The partnership, which builds on a memorandum of understanding the Government and the pharmaceutical firm signed in January, will see BioNTech set up new laboratories in Cambridge which are expected to employ more than 70 top scientists.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “This landmark new agreement takes us one step closer to delivering life-saving new cancer treatments for thousands of patients right across the country.

“The UK is a global leader in life sciences – helping to create thousands of highly skilled jobs and pioneering research – and it is testament to this success that BioNTech have chosen to make this significant investment here today.

“Personalised cancer vaccines have the potential to completely revolutionise the way we treat this cruel disease and it is hugely welcome that, thanks to today’s announcement, clinical trials will be rolled out widely”.

Trials will focus on personalised mRNA-based cancer immunotherapies which seek to activate a patient’s immune system.

The technology is similar to that used in the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

They can either be designed to target shared abnormalities in a specific type of cancer or tailored to an individual’s tumour.

A new Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad (CVLP) will create a database to help quickly identify cancer patients who could be eligible for potential trials.

Most participants are not expected to enrol before 2026 and they will have to consent.

The partnership will seek to help people with early and late-stage cancers and, if successfully developed, cancer vaccines could become part of standard care.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “This partnership is a huge step forward in the fight against cancer.

“I’m excited by the potential these trials have to both treat patients with cancer and those who have had it to stop it returning.

“This further demonstrates that the UK is an attractive location for innovative companies to invest and pioneer cutting-edge treatments for our patients.”

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the NHS said: “The NHS will not stop in its efforts to pioneer new treatments that could be life-changing for future generations.

NHS 75th anniversary
Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, at the NHS anniversary ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, as part of the health service’s 75th anniversary celebrations (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“This is why we are developing our very first Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad, enabling us to identify thousands of NHS patients suitable for cancer vaccine trials – giving them the earliest possible access to cutting-edge technology that has the potential to change cancer care forever.

“Thanks to advances in treatment and care alongside NHS awareness campaigns, cancer survival is at an all-time high, but the potential to stop cancer from returning is truly remarkable.”

Professor Ugur Sahin MD, chief executive and co-founder of BioNTech said: “We are truly honoured to be an integral part of this landmark partnership, alongside the UK government, NHS England, Genomics England and the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

“The United Kingdom’s expertise in genomic analyses in cancer patients is a critical component of our shared endeavour to make mRNA-based and precision cancer immunotherapies widely accessible through clinical trials.

“If successful, this collaboration has the potential to improve outcomes for patients with cancer not just in the UK, but also worldwide.”

On Thursday, the Health Secretary will convene a roundtable with NHS leaders and health experts to discuss how technology can drive innovation throughout the service.

