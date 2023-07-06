Warning issued over dangerous heroin batch after six people die

Public health officials have issued a warning over a dangerous batch of heroin in Bristol following the deaths of six people in the city.

Bristol City Council said the alert was being issued on Thursday because there is a “serious threat to life”, with numerous people requiring emergency care.

There are early indications that the incidents relate to a dangerous batch of heroin in circulation, the council said.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that four people had been arrested, with officers seizing a substantial amount of suspected heroin from a property in east Bristol.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, Bristol Commander for the force, said: “We’re working closely with all our partner agencies in response to this series of tragic incidents and extensive inquiries are being carried out to identify those involved in the supply of heroin into our communities.

“We’ve made four arrests to date and have seized a substantial quantity of suspected heroin from a property in east Bristol.”

One of those arrested, a man aged in his 30s, has been charged with possession with intent to supply the class A drug crack cocaine.

Bristol City Council urged people to call 999 for an ambulance immediately if they suspected a person was seriously unwell, and to avoid using heroin to minimise the risk.

Christina Gray, director for public health and communities at the council, said: “This is an unusually high level of health-related incidents, so it is important that people are made aware and take the appropriate actions needed to help protect themselves from harm whenever possible.”

Bristol Drugs Project said numerous lives had been saved by Naloxone, a medication that reverses opiate overdoses, over the past 10 days.

The organisation issues Naloxone to anyone who needs it, such as heroin users, those who live with someone who does, or people who may come across someone overdosing in their community or as part of their job.

Anyone with information which could help the police investigation is asked to call Avon and Somerset Police on 101, giving the reference number 5223152117.