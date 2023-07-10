Trainee doctors ‘experiencing micro-aggression and negative comments at work’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Trainee doctors ‘experiencing micro-aggression and negative comments at work’

By Press Association
The annual survey was filled in by more than 70,000 people (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The annual survey was filled in by more than 70,000 people (Anthony Devlin/PA)

More than a quarter of trainee doctors have been treated unfairly or unprofessionally by colleagues, according to a new survey.

The national training survey 2023 was compiled by the General Medical Council (GMC).

It is based on the responses of more than 70,000 doctors, who are either in training or act as trainers, and included questions on discrimination for the first time this year.

Questions covered the likes of unfair treatment, stereotyping and confidence in reporting discriminatory or unprofessional behaviours.

Some 27% of trainee doctors said they had experienced micro-aggression, negative comments or oppressive body language from colleagues, with this behaviour more prevalent in some specialities, including gynaecology, emergency medicine and surgery.

Of the trainees taking part in foundation programmes – a two-year spell after completing medical school – 22% said they had been blamed for something they didn’t do, while 38% said they had heard insults, stereotyping or jokes about characteristics such as sex, age or race.

Despite the negative survey answers, 83% of trainees said they had a good or very good experience in their post, while 77% said staff always treat each other with respect.

Professor Colin Melville, the GMC’s medical director and director of education and standards, said: “Though it’s encouraging to see the majority of trainees report supportive workplaces, there are worrying findings which suggest doctors early in their careers are having a much more negative experience.

“Discrimination doesn’t just affect individuals, it impacts teamwork, communication and potentially patient safety.

“We know many organisations are already acting to address these important issues, but these findings should make clear to all healthcare professionals how poor behaviour adversely impacts others. It’s essential we create and encourage cultures where those who witness or experience discrimination are supported to speak up.”

Striking junior doctors
Junior doctors are to go on strike for five days from 7am on Thursday July 13 (Lucy North/PA)

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive at NHS Providers, said: “There is still a long way to go to tackle inequalities and discrimination, which remains a priority for trusts.

“Staff should always be treated with dignity and respect. Trust leaders continue to implement work to ensure staff at all levels feel safe and acknowledge there is more to be done.”

The GMC’s survey results come as junior doctors prepare to strike as part of their ongoing row with the Government over pay.

The five-day walkout is thought to be the longest in the history of the health service and will start at 7am on Thursday July 13.

Elsewhere in the GMC’s survey, 89% of trainers said they enjoyed assisting developing doctors, although 52% were identified as being at moderate risk of burnout.

Ms Cordery added: “We’re concerned many trainers feel burnt out to the point where they feel they don’t have the time to deliver training. This inevitably impacts morale, which in turn impacts retention.

“The new long-term workforce plan promises to tackle staff burnout through measures including increasing the workforce. But for trainers to be able to educate new staff, their wellbeing must also be protected.”