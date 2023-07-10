People seek advice for insect bites and stings every seven seconds – NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People seek advice for insect bites and stings every seven seconds – NHS

By Press Association
There has been a surge in people seeking advice for insect bites (Alamy/PA)
There has been a surge in people seeking advice for insect bites (Alamy/PA)

There has been a “significant” spike in the number of people seeking advice for insect bites, the NHS has said, with people looking for help every seven seconds at a peak.

There were some 261,364 visits to the insect bites and stings page on NHS.uk in June, almost triple the number in June 2022.

NHS England, which runs the website, said there was a particular jump in searches between June 12 and June 18.

It said that during this week there were 91,630 views on the page – the equivalent of about one view every seven seconds.

From June 12 to June 18 many parts of the UK experienced extreme weather from heatwaves to thunderstorms and flash flooding.

Insect bites or stings are not usually serious and get better after a few days, but they can cause infection or serious allergic reaction.

Dame Ruth May, NHS England’s chief nursing officer, said: “We often see a rise in insect bites and stings during the summer months, but the number of people seeking advice from the NHS website has really spiked this year, suggesting there has been a significant increase.

“The NHS website is available 24 hours a day offering advice on a range of conditions including bites and stings. It provides tips on easing swelling and itching, as well as helping people identify more serious symptoms needing urgent medical attention.”

The section of the NHS website offers advice on how to relieve symptoms including bringing down swelling with ice packs and reducing itching with antihistamines as well as pain relief.

People can find out how to identify different bites and stings and get tips on how to remove ticks and stingers.

The page also highlights what people can do if their symptoms may require more help.